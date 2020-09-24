CG sets stage for return to school, work

The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general moved the post to Health Protection Measure B Sept. 16 and also issued General Order 6 Sept. 15 in response to decreasing cases of COVID-19 in the area since late July.
The move to HPCON B sets the stage for students to begin in-class instruction at Parker Elementary School on post Oct. 1 and for teleworking employees to return to their offices beginning Sept. 29, Maj. Gen. David J. Francis said during a video posted on Facebook.
“First and foremost, on behalf of the USAACE command team, we want to thank each and every one of you for your continued sacrifice, resiliency and cooperation in supporting and adhering to the Fort Rucker COVID-19 guidelines that have been instrumental in keeping the Fort Rucker community safe,” Francis said.
“Our people are our greatest strength, and our priorities remain, as they have from the start of this pandemic. No. 1, protect our people; No. 2, protect our critical mission at Fort Rucker; and No. 3, protect our community. Your efforts and cooperation have made it possible for us to move to the next stage in this fight.”
He added that officials continue to track pandemic conditions daily, and the control measures implemented in GO 5 have proven effective.
“Since late July, the COVID case rates in the counties in Alabama, Florida and Georgia that we are concerned about have seen an overall downward trajectory,” Francis said. “Likewise, the cases on Fort Rucker have also significantly declined.”
The decision to move to HPCON B is due to the fact that the local population and surrounding Fort Rucker area has experienced an overall decrease of incidents of disease for the last six weeks – reflecting an average 48 percent decrease in cases per day, he added.
“The transition to HPCON Bravo allows us to do two things,” Francis said. “First, this decision allows the (Department of Defense Education Activity) school system to begin the process of preparing to open our elementary school to in-person schooling. DODEA expects this process to take about two weeks and we are expecting in-school learning to begin Oct. 1.
“DODEA also has a detailed plan to mitigate COVID-19, and to respond if there is a case of COVID-19 in the school,” he said. “Detailed procedures will be communicated to the parents over the next two weeks as they prepare to open.”
The second thing that the transition to HPCON B allows officials to do is bring the workforce that has been teleworking back to Fort Rucker, the commanding general said.
“We plan to reintegrate the workforce Sept. 29,” Francis said. “Supervisors will work with those that, with a doctor’s recommendation, have reasonable accommodation requirements as it relates to COVID-19. For questions about these circumstances, contact your supervisor.”
The general added that the decision to move to HPCON B does not mean that there is no risk for COVID-19 on Fort Rucker, but that the case rates in the local area and on Fort Rucker have been in steady decline, and that “we have learned how to safely operate and work in this environment.”
“Therefore, in order to make this transition to HPCON B, open our school and bring the workforce back safely, I am implementing General Order 6. The control measures remain consistent with General Order 5, but we have been able to change the following.”
* The local travel restriction of 100 miles is now extended to 150 miles straight-line distance from Fort Rucker.
* Movie theaters were off limits, but are no longer restricted.
* All personnel are authorized to dine – indoors and outdoors – at restaurants on Fort Rucker, including Divots, Mother Rucker’s and Rucker Lanes.
However, indoor and outdoor dining at off-post restaurants remain prohibited to military personnel, Francis said, adding that he encourages civilian employees and contractors to do the same. Also, due to the high risks associated with certain facilities, military personnel are still prohibited from visiting bars, night clubs, dance clubs, spas, tattoo parlors, and seating areas inside and outside of restaurants, regardless of state policies.
The general also reminded people that the fundamental rules established in previous general orders that have helped to improve conditions on post remain in effect.
He said that people must:
* Maintain six feet of separation from those who are not members of their immediate family;
* Wear face coverings when separation cannot be maintained;
* Adhere to the face covering policy in all off-post, non-residential buildings and facilities, regardless of physical separation;
* Apply diligent hygiene measures – hand washing and disinfecting high touch areas.
“To ensure the health and safety of the Fort Rucker community, USAACE will continue to monitor state and local community health conditions, as well as our own policy changes,” Francis said. “We will continue to evaluate conditions to ease restrictions and open additional services as conditions permit.
“Team, we are in this together,” the commanding general added. “Our adherence to the procedures laid out in General Order 6 are critical for us to continue to adjust our control measures. We will decide as a community, based on our performance, if we have the ability to maintain the relaxation of the measures that I introduced today.
“Each one of us is responsible for ourselves and each other to execute these procedures in a disciplined manner,” he said. “I know that we can do it and we are counting on each of you to do the right thing.
“I would also ask that we look out for each other and be there for each other as we move forward as a community,” Francis said. “Thank you for all that you’re doing – we’re very proud of our Aviation community – Above the Best.”
To read GO 6 in its entirety, visit https:// home.army.mil/rucker/index.php/go6.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!