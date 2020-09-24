CG sets stage for return to school, work

The decision to move to HPCON B is due to the fact that the local population and surrounding Fort Rucker area has experienced an overall decrease of incidents of disease for the last six weeks – reflecting an average 48 percent decrease in cases per day, he added.

“The transition to HPCON Bravo allows us to do two things,” Francis said. “First, this decision allows the (Department of Defense Education Activity) school system to begin the process of preparing to open our elementary school to in-person schooling. DODEA expects this process to take about two weeks and we are expecting in-school learning to begin Oct. 1.

“DODEA also has a detailed plan to mitigate COVID-19, and to respond if there is a case of COVID-19 in the school,” he said. “Detailed procedures will be communicated to the parents over the next two weeks as they prepare to open.”

The second thing that the transition to HPCON B allows officials to do is bring the workforce that has been teleworking back to Fort Rucker, the commanding general said.

“We plan to reintegrate the workforce Sept. 29,” Francis said. “Supervisors will work with those that, with a doctor’s recommendation, have reasonable accommodation requirements as it relates to COVID-19. For questions about these circumstances, contact your supervisor.”