Chad Wester assumes position on state retail association board

An Enterprise businessman who received statewide recognition as the Alabama Retailer’s Association Gold Retailer of the Year three months ago has now been named to the state association board of directors.

Chad Wester, co-owner of Boll Weevil Soap Co. in Enterprise, has been elected to the Alabama Retail Association’s board of directors. His two-year term begins Jan. 1.

“Our goal is simple: Make the best possible body products but deliver them with an unprecedented retail experience,” said Wester, who with his wife, Kendra, have owned Boll Weevil Soap Company on Main Street in downtown Enterprise since 2017.

Both have been operating the company full time since 2019 when Wester left the wireless industry to devote his full attention to the growing family business. He worked for 20 years in the wireless industry before becoming an entrepreneur. His employers included Verizon, Wireless Advantage Communications, Cox Communications, AT&T Mobility, and Alltel Wireless.

The Wester family purchased the company founded in 1997 by local nurse Rosemary Howell and in their years of ownership the company moved to downtown Enterprise and bolstered its online presence.

Kendra Wester directs quality control and onsite production of the company’s “unbollweevible” handmade skincare products, while her husband handles sales and customer experience.

“The business is a family affair, with both their children supporting the business,” said their nominator, Cassidi Kendrick, former Enterprise Main Street director. The Westers’ daughter makes candles for the family business. Their son pursued other professional avenues but maintains his role as a “Boll Weevil Soap advocate.”

Chad Wester is the founding chair of Enterprise Main Street, on the executive board of Downtown Enterprise Business Association and has served as a chamber director. During the height of the pandemic, he spearheaded a virtual community event, helped other downtown businesses improve their online presence and assisted owners in seeking state grants. His wife refers to him as a “volunteeraholic.

The Westers are all in for Enterprise, sponsoring the Weevil Cam, a 24-hour live broadcast of activity near Enterprise’s Boll Weevil Monument, the world’s only statue honoring an insect. The boll weevil, which decimated area cotton crops in the early 1900s, was credited with forcing crop diversification and expansion of other businesses that returned Enterprise and Coffee County to prosperity.

Regional news outlets routinely spotlight the Weevil Cam during their weather segments and a CBS Sunday Morning feature that aired Sept. 18 featured Boll Weevil Soap Co. and other businesses named for the insect.

The Retailer of the Year judges noted that the Westers touted the value of their handmade soaps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other infectious diseases, rather than shifting production to hand sanitizer, which would have deviated from their natural-product brand. Boll Weevil Soap Co. “worked hard to increase awareness that the best way to fight the pandemic is a good old-fashioned hand washing just like the CDC and your grandmother have always recommended,” the Westers said. “We want to be the best soap company in the world, not the biggest.”

Wester graduated in 1997 from the University of Alabama, where he majored in history and minored in English. During his four years at UA, he played the role of Big Al, the university’s mascot.