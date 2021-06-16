Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for Board of Directors

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is the policy making body of the Chamber of Commerce and is responsible for governance with a focus on setting a course for the future while advancing the purpose of the organization.

Board Directors serve as official representatives of the membership and as unofficial representatives of the community. As a director, one must be committed to leadership by working collaboratively with the Board to improve the economic and civic quality of life of the community through the Chamber. The Board requires a broad range of individuals who have expertise in a variety of areas and a desire to contribute to advancing the overall success of the business community.

Current Board Directors are Travis Parker, Lee Milliner, Angela Brockman, Clegg Snipes, Eddie Fortner, Charlene Swann, Chellye Stump, Ashley Merritt, James Shiver, Pam Gillis, Chad Wester, James Tarbox, Ben Jimmerson and Ashley Marshall.

All current members of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce submitted for nomination will be considered by our Nominating Committee. Self-nominations are acceptable and encouraged!

Nominations are due by June 30. For more information about the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, visit https://www.enterprisealabama.com/board-of-directors.