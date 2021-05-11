Chamber reconsiders Christmas parade date

The Christmas Parade Committee heavily relies on a partnership with the city and its volunteers to facilitate the Enterprise Christmas Parade, which averages over 140 entries each year.

“We received new information from a small group of our downtown businesses after the Friday date was announced expressing their concerns about the potential negative impact the move could have,” Grantham said. “Unfortunately, we did not have this information beforehand and past policy has been that once the street closures were approve by the Alabama Department of Transportation they could not be changed. Recently, we were notified that in certain circumstances the dates could be resubmitted.

“While the Christmas Parade is largely a community event to kick-off the holiday season and spread goodwill, we (the Chamber) must always consider how our businesses will be affected. We solicited input from our past parade participants and received information from our downtown business community to present to our Christmas Parade Committee. Upon review of all of the new information presented, the Chamber and Christmas Parade Committee agreed that it would be in the best interest for the majority to move the date back to the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving.