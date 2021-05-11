Chamber reconsiders Christmas parade date

Enterprise, Alabama – The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Committee has announced that the 2021 Enterprise Christmas Parade will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, with a rain date of Dec. 2 in Downtown Enterprise.
A previous announcement stated that the parade would be shifted to a Friday to tie-in with the annual Whoville Celebration and city tree-lighting ceremony, but the decision was reconsidered and the vote was amended at Monday’s committee meeting at the Chamber.
“The Enterprise Christmas Parade is one of the largest parades in our area,” said Chamber Executive Director Erin Grantham. “Over the years, we have been approached by a number of parade participants, both commercial and non-profit, asking the committee to consider moving the parade towards the weekend for a number of reasons. Some of the reasons included reference to late nights for children during the school week, issues getting off of work early to prepare the entries during the earlier part of the week, limited-time to prepare following a holiday, etcetera.
“Our volunteer committee works all year long with our Chamber staff and city representatives to make the Enterprise Christmas Parade experience enjoyable for all who wish to participate. The previous decision came after months of discussing options with all committee members and soliciting input from our partners and public opinion before a vote to request a street closure was approved.”
The Christmas Parade Committee heavily relies on a partnership with the city and its volunteers to facilitate the Enterprise Christmas Parade, which averages over 140 entries each year.
“We received new information from a small group of our downtown businesses after the Friday date was announced expressing their concerns about the potential negative impact the move could have,” Grantham said. “Unfortunately, we did not have this information beforehand and past policy has been that once the street closures were approve by the Alabama Department of Transportation they could not be changed. Recently, we were notified that in certain circumstances the dates could be resubmitted.
“While the Christmas Parade is largely a community event to kick-off the holiday season and spread goodwill, we (the Chamber) must always consider how our businesses will be affected. We solicited input from our past parade participants and received information from our downtown business community to present to our Christmas Parade Committee. Upon review of all of the new information presented, the Chamber and Christmas Parade Committee agreed that it would be in the best interest for the majority to move the date back to the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
“The Chamber supports all business in Enterprise. If we can assist our businesses and city leaders by adjusting the event, we are happy to do so!”