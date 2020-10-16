Changes coming to Elba roadways

Brunson asked Police Chief Leslie Hussey if he thought drivers needed to be slowed down on Claxton, and he quickly answered yes.

“I really think it would be the best thing (at this point) to go with the three-way stop,” Hussey said. “Since there’s two businesses right there, it would make sense to have stop signs.”

Lockett asked what was wrong with the light that’s there now, and City Attorney Bart Boothe said the State is taking out lights across the state. Assistant City Clerk Pat Boothe added that if something were to happen to the traffic light, it would be the city’s responsibility to fix, which can cost $5,000 to $6,000.

Murdock said the State has left the decision entirely up to the council. Brunson said she would defer to Hussey’s opinion since his department would be the ones to “deal with the fallout.”

“We don’t have to make a decision this meeting,” Murdock emphasized. “I don’t necessarily agree with the stop going out of town, but I do think we need a stop coming into town, so I think the three-way stop would be better.”