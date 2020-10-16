Changes coming to Elba roadways

The City of Elba is making plans to rearrange the intersection where Highways 189 (Claxton Avenue) and 87 meet, per instruction from the State of Alabama.
Mayor Mickey Murdock said DeAnn Grantham, project manager for Southern Engineering Solutions, drew up a plan that included taking out the existing traffic light and adding a stop sign and concrete islands.
“If you’re going towards Troy, the right lane would go straight to Troy. People coming from Troy would have to stop in those next two lanes, depending on which way they wanted to go,” he explained. “That would basically be a one-way stop.”
On Oct. 5, Jason Boothe with the Alabama Department of Transportation suggested making the intersection a three-way stop.
“I think it would work better than just free flow on AL-189, and it would keep speeds down,” Boothe said in an email to the city. Both lanes of traffic on Claxton Avenue would stop, as well as the right and left turns coming from Hwy. 87. A yield sign would be placed where Claxton Avenue merges into Hwy. 87.
Jane Brunson questioned where several businesses are located in relation to the proposed stop signs, and Jonathan Lockett said it could get very congested in a matter of seconds, especially for people trying to turn into those businesses located in the area—Burger King, Elba Finance and Cook Chevrolet, among several others.
Brunson asked Police Chief Leslie Hussey if he thought drivers needed to be slowed down on Claxton, and he quickly answered yes.
“I really think it would be the best thing (at this point) to go with the three-way stop,” Hussey said. “Since there’s two businesses right there, it would make sense to have stop signs.”
Lockett asked what was wrong with the light that’s there now, and City Attorney Bart Boothe said the State is taking out lights across the state. Assistant City Clerk Pat Boothe added that if something were to happen to the traffic light, it would be the city’s responsibility to fix, which can cost $5,000 to $6,000.
Murdock said the State has left the decision entirely up to the council. Brunson said she would defer to Hussey’s opinion since his department would be the ones to “deal with the fallout.”
“We don’t have to make a decision this meeting,” Murdock emphasized. “I don’t necessarily agree with the stop going out of town, but I do think we need a stop coming into town, so I think the three-way stop would be better.”
Hussey said he would talk with people at the City of Troy and the Troy Police Department about their problems with newly installed two- and four-way stops and how they attached flashing red lights to the stop signs to get drivers’ attention.
The council voted to delay action, and Murdock encouraged Hussey to research what he could and for the council to research on their own, as well.
