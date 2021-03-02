Chattahoochee sweeps ESCC basketball

The South Division-leading Chattahoochee Valley Community College Pirates (10-0, 8-0), after having beaten Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils 82-58 in Phenix City Tuesday night, came to Ray Lolley Gym Friday looking for a season sweep against their division rival in men’s basketball.

The Pirates got what they came for against the Weevils (2-10, 2-6), despite Enterprise having four players in double figures in the 93-83 loss.

Corey Steadman led ESCC with 19 points; Amir Devone and Lamont Sanders netted 18 points apiece and Jalon Gaston added 16 tally marks to the scorebook.

In the night’s first game, the South Division-leading Lady Pirates (9-2, 7-0), who beat ESCC’s Weevil Women 70-43 last Tuesday, also won Friday’s game by a score of 85-67.

Enterprise (3-7, 3-3) was tied for second place in the South Division when Friday’s game began but fell to fifth with the double-digit loss.

The Lady Pirates banged in 13 three-point shots on a night the Weevil Women had broken out on top early, led by seven points midway through the first quarter and were ahead 22-19 at the end of the quarter.