Chattahoochee sweeps ESCC basketball
The South Division-leading Chattahoochee Valley Community College Pirates (10-0, 8-0), after having beaten Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils 82-58 in Phenix City Tuesday night, came to Ray Lolley Gym Friday looking for a season sweep against their division rival in men’s basketball.

The Pirates got what they came for against the Weevils (2-10, 2-6), despite Enterprise having four players in double figures in the 93-83 loss.

Corey Steadman led ESCC with 19 points; Amir Devone and Lamont Sanders netted 18 points apiece and Jalon Gaston added 16 tally marks to the scorebook.

In the night’s first game, the South Division-leading Lady Pirates (9-2, 7-0), who beat ESCC’s Weevil Women 70-43 last Tuesday, also won Friday’s game by a score of 85-67.

Enterprise (3-7, 3-3) was tied for second place in the South Division when Friday’s game began but fell to fifth with the double-digit loss.

The Lady Pirates banged in 13 three-point shots on a night the Weevil Women had broken out on top early, led by seven points midway through the first quarter and were ahead 22-19 at the end of the quarter.

Turnovers, rebounding and the 3-point shots were the deciding factors as the game got away from ESCC after the first 10 minutes.

Tekyia Jackson scored 22 points to lead Enterprise, and Jaquaya Turner had 13 points in the loss.

Enterprise is scheduled to travel to Mobile today to play Bishop State.

