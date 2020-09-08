Childhood Cancer Awareness Month has special meaning for Enterprise queens

The Enterprise Queens, including one special hero, helped Suellen Mitchell decorate the Boll Weevil Monument with gold ribbons Thursday in honor of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Mitchell regularly decorates the fencing around the monument to coincide with significant celebrations. This month has special meaning for the Enterprise queens because they have a cancer survivor among them.
Petite Little Miss Enterprise Addison James is doing well after a two-year battle with cancer and she is enjoying her reign with her fellow Enterprise queens.
Karen Kelley, director of the Miss Enterprise pageant, presented Addison with yellow roses to celebrate her life and represent the "Go Gold" theme for Childhood Cancer Awareness.
Addison is the daughter of Steven and Angie James. She also represented Enterprise on the royal city court a few years ago as Future Little Miss Enterprise.
In accompanying photos are the royal court, Future Little Miss Enterprise Moriah Gray, Junior Miss Enterprise Ella Katherine Gammill, Little Miss Enterprise Charlotte Walters, Petite Miss Enterprise Addison James and Miss Enterprise Maleigha Lewis.
In the additional photo, the queens help Suellen, at right with Moriah, decorate the monument surroundings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!