 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month has special meaning for Enterprise queens
0 comments

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month has special meaning for Enterprise queens

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The Enterprise Queens, including one special hero, helped Suellen Mitchell decorate the Boll Weevil Monument with gold ribbons Thursday in honor of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Mitchell regularly decorates the fencing around the monument to coincide with significant celebrations. This month has special meaning for the Enterprise queens because they have a cancer survivor among them.

Petite Little Miss Enterprise Addison James is doing well after a two-year battle with cancer and she is enjoying her reign with her fellow Enterprise queens.

Karen Kelley, director of the Miss Enterprise pageant, presented Addison with yellow roses to celebrate her life and represent the "Go Gold" theme for Childhood Cancer Awareness.

Addison is the daughter of Steven and Angie James. She also represented Enterprise on the royal city court a few years ago as Future Little Miss Enterprise.

In accompanying photos are the royal court, Future Little Miss Enterprise Moriah Gray, Junior Miss Enterprise Ella Katherine Gammill, Little Miss Enterprise Charlotte Walters, Petite Miss Enterprise Addison James and Miss Enterprise Maleigha Lewis.

In the additional photo, the queens help Suellen, at right with Moriah, decorate the monument surroundings.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coffee County Jail Report
News

Coffee County Jail Report

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 23 and August 29. The information is in the following format: name…

News

Spooky in the City set for Oct. 30

Enterprise Parks and Recreation's annual Spooky in the Park event will be replaced this year by a socially-distanced friendly Halloween event:…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert