Children’s of Alabama releases long-awaited specialty car tag

Alabama residents can show their support for Children’s of Alabama by purchasing a new specialty car tag beginning this week. Children’s of Alabama will pay the specialty tag fee for the first year for the first 1,000 registrations (not including annual taxes and tag fees). The specialty car tag fee is $50, of which $41.25 benefits Children’s.

This tag allows employees and the community the opportunity to show their support daily for the state’s only free-standing pediatric hospital. Proceeds benefit the hospital’s greatest need, supporting Children’s mission to provide the best healthcare to pediatric patients across the Southeast.

“The chance for patient families, donors and employees to show their support for Children’s of Alabama by getting one of the specialty car tags is very exciting,” said Emily Hornak, director of Cause Marketing/Corporate Partnerships at Children’s of Alabama. “The community has long wanted to see a Children’s specialty car tag, and we believe the tag will allow individuals and families to show their care and commitment to the cause.”

Those who purchase the tag can get it personalized with up to six letters and numbers. You can also register as many cars as you have registered under your name.

Once we reach 1,000 pre-commitments, the Alabama Department of Revenue will email those who purchased the tag an official voucher to take to the DMV. The Department of Revenue takes about three months to produce a specialty car tag.

If you have any questions regarding the specialty tag, email ChildrensTag@childrensal.org.

Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient, outpatient and primary care throughout Central Alabama. Ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. Children’s is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs.