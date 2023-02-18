The woman who was part of the original internationally acclaimed “Celtic Women” at the age of 14 is coming to Enterprise with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra March 3.

Chloe Agnew is the featured artist at the Coffee County Arts Alliance event that begins at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online at www.coffeecountyartsalliance.com or by calling (334)-406-ARTS (2787).

Agnew is a singer, songwriter and actress from Dublin, Ireland now living and working in Los Angeles, Calif. She gained fame for her integral part as the youngest and one of the original members of the music group “Celtic Woman.”

Agnew was born in Ireland to Irish entertainer Adele “Twink” King and Irish oboist David Agnew. She made her first television appearance on her mother’s television program at 4 weeks old, going on to make her singing debut on national television at the age of 6.

In 2000, at age 11, Agnew first worked with David Downes to record the song “This Hold Christmas Night” to raise money for the children affected by 9/11. That same year, she joined Christ Church Cathedral Girls’ Choir where she spent many wonderful years being musically trained.

She went on to record her first album at age 12 and her second at 14, both produced by Downes. Shortly after the success of her second album “Walking in the Air,” Agnew was approached to become part of a new PBS show called “Celtic Woman.” Nearly 10 years later, Agnew held the dual title of being both one of the original members of Celtic Woman and the youngest who performed with the group.

After an illustrious career with Celtic Woman, Agnew embarked on a solo career in 2012 and has since performed as a solo artist in the U.S., South Africa and Europe.

The Atlanta Pops Orchestra is a premier provider of live orchestral music programming for the state of Georgia, the southeast and beyond. With a history spanning more than seven decades, the orchestra is equally adept performing pop, jazz, folk, hip hop, light classical, country and more.

This CCAA season is dedicated to the memory of the late Matthew D. Rogers. These performances are made possible by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts and CCAA sponsors.