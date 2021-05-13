"Choose joy" mantra becomes online movement

“I had to focus on the joy, and I had to focus on something that makes me smile,” she said. “For me, joy is the one emotion where we have a choice. You don’t always choose your happiness or sadness, but joy is one where you can look around and find something that will inspire you, or even in the moment, make you feel better.”

Benjamin said the phrase “Choose Joy” has been on display on the marquee outside the Women Who Care building for years, but she wanted to spread the message further. During her illness, she started using the phrase in Facebook posts and said that the idea resonated with people.

“It kind of became this movement,” Benjamin said. “So I started hearing from people saying, ‘I’m going through this, but today I’m choosing joy and choosing to find joy in the situation.’”

Aside from the value of joy, Benjamin said that the ordeal also taught her the importance of not giving up and continuing to advocate for oneself and one’s health.

“My husband every day would come home and he would say, ‘OK, I found another doctor. We have an appointment tomorrow,’” She said. “And when you’re in that place you just don’t want to do anything because you know that the answer that you’re going to get is the answer that you got weeks before and it gets hard.”