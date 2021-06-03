Chris Davis sworn in as Interim Fire Chief for Enterprise Fire Department

The interim fire chief was sworn into office and a downtown permit request was approved at Tuesday night’s Enterprise city council meeting.

Mayor William Cooper administered the oath of office to Interim Fire Chief Christopher Davis after former Fire Chief Byron Herring officially retired on May 28. The council approved Davis’s appointment at the May 18 council meeting, based on Herring’s recommendation.

“We’ve lost, by chief leaving, that’s 47 years of experience, and that’s difficult for any organization to lose that,” Davis said. “I appreciate him and I appreciate everybody that helped make his retirement so special. Mayor, council, Jonathan, I appreciate the trust that you’ve put in me. I will do my best. I guarantee you I’ll make mistakes, and I guarantee you I’ll fix them. Past that, that’s the best I can do.”

During the meeting, the council also approved a permit request from Main Street Enterprise to hold the Main Street Enterprise Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The following streets will be closed for the event: College Street from Main Street to Edwards Street and West College Street from Main Street to Railroad Street. The street closures will not affect Main Street.