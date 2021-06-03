Chris Davis sworn in as Interim Fire Chief for Enterprise Fire Department

The interim fire chief was sworn into office and a downtown permit request was approved at Tuesday night’s Enterprise city council meeting.
Mayor William Cooper administered the oath of office to Interim Fire Chief Christopher Davis after former Fire Chief Byron Herring officially retired on May 28. The council approved Davis’s appointment at the May 18 council meeting, based on Herring’s recommendation.
“We’ve lost, by chief leaving, that’s 47 years of experience, and that’s difficult for any organization to lose that,” Davis said. “I appreciate him and I appreciate everybody that helped make his retirement so special. Mayor, council, Jonathan, I appreciate the trust that you’ve put in me. I will do my best. I guarantee you I’ll make mistakes, and I guarantee you I’ll fix them. Past that, that’s the best I can do.”
During the meeting, the council also approved a permit request from Main Street Enterprise to hold the Main Street Enterprise Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The following streets will be closed for the event: College Street from Main Street to Edwards Street and West College Street from Main Street to Railroad Street. The street closures will not affect Main Street.
“We’re just going to highlight the stores that do anything special for our military and then pending approval of the street closure, we were going to have the different military branches and veteran service organizations set up in the street just to show some extra support to veterans in our community that use those organizations and just have a good time,” Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick said.
In other business, the council:
Approved a request from Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell to seek bids for new AV equipment for the Enterprise Civic Center.
Approved a request from City Engineer/Public Works Director Barry Mott to purchase equipment through the Sourcewell Purchasing Program at a total cost of $408,649.08.
Approved an agreement with M4 Technology Corp. to provide technical support, design, installation and maintenance for existing city information technology operations, software assistance, troubleshooting and maintenance of existing information technology infrastructure at a cost of $8,500 per month for a five-year period.
Nominated and appointed Carolyn McInnis to the Enterprise Library Board, Seat 1, for a four-year term beginning July 6.
Nominated and appointed Carol Drylinger to the Enterprise Library Board, Seat 2, for a four-year term beginning July 6.