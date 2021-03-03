Christian Mission cares for those in need

At a recent meeting of the Enterprise Lions Club, Dr. Josh Wilson spoke about the Christian Mission and the different services it provides to our local community. Wilson has worked in ministry for 17 years and is responsible for development and education.
The Mission has a set goal of meeting the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs of the people who request help. While COVID-19 has impacted the operations of the Mission, the staff has found ways to continue to serve the community, and that help is offered through four different venues: shelter, benevolence assistance, the meal program and the New Life Recovery Program.
The Mission offers shelter for those in need, and while the on-site shelter is closed due to COVID, individuals in need of shelter are housed in local hotels. Benevolence assistance is also available in the form of funds to help pay for utilities, rent, clothes, furniture and more. The Mission issues vouchers to those who qualify that allow them to shop at one of the Bargain Center stores for the items they need.
Meals are provided through the “Meals on Wheels” program which delivers meals to the homebound. Boxes of groceries are also available for families in need of food. Rather than serving hot meals on site, the Mission prepares meals to-go for people to pick up. Anyone in need of food or hot meals only has to contact the Mission for help.
The New Life Recovery program offers help to those who are dealing with addiction. Men and women are admitted to the six-month program where they receive counseling to help them overcome their addiction. Participants also work onsite to learn skills and prepare to return to society. Currently, eight women and 15 men are enrolled in the program, and they are scheduled to graduate in June.
The sale of items in the Bargain Center stores provides 70 percent of the Mission’s funding, and the remainder comes in the form of donations from churches, civic organizations and individuals. Wilson noted that the community can help the Mission by shopping at the Bargain Centers in Elba, Enterprise and Geneva, and by donating items to the Bargain Centers. Clothing items that cannot be sold in the store are baled and sold to recycling companies which then ship the items overseas. Monetary donations are always welcome, as are volunteers. If someone has large items to be donated or a considerable quantity of items, the Mission will send a truck to pick up the donations.
The Christian Mission has served the area for 36 years under the leadership of Dr. Johnny Belcher. In spite of the COVID pandemic, the staff and volunteers have found ways to continue serving those in need. They can be reached at 334-347-2607 or online at www.christmissions.org.
The Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at Po Folks restaurant. A buffet lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker.