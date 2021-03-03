Christian Mission cares for those in need

At a recent meeting of the Enterprise Lions Club, Dr. Josh Wilson spoke about the Christian Mission and the different services it provides to our local community. Wilson has worked in ministry for 17 years and is responsible for development and education.

The Mission has a set goal of meeting the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs of the people who request help. While COVID-19 has impacted the operations of the Mission, the staff has found ways to continue to serve the community, and that help is offered through four different venues: shelter, benevolence assistance, the meal program and the New Life Recovery Program.

The Mission offers shelter for those in need, and while the on-site shelter is closed due to COVID, individuals in need of shelter are housed in local hotels. Benevolence assistance is also available in the form of funds to help pay for utilities, rent, clothes, furniture and more. The Mission issues vouchers to those who qualify that allow them to shop at one of the Bargain Center stores for the items they need.