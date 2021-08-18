Christian Mission in running for $25K State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant

Voting is now open for the 2021 State Farm Neighborhood Assist $25,000 grant, and Enterprise’s Christian Mission Centers, Inc. has been selected as a top-200 finalist, one of just seven causes in Alabama to make the cut.
Awarded yearly, the Neighborhood Assist grant is a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that aims to help organizations continue to make a positive impact in their communities by awarding much-needed funding assistance. Nominations opened in June and are cut off after 2,000 are received. From there, the State Farm Review Committee narrows the selections down to 200 when public voting begins. After 10 days of voting, the organizations in the top 40 are awarded the grant.
Lee Milliner, a local State Farm agent since 2018 and a native of Enterprise, said nominations closed in just hours, so it’s a great accomplishment to have made it into the top 200.
“This is huge for our community here, and for the Christian Mission with what they’ve been doing and what they’re trying to do going forward,” he said. “A lot of times, these non-profits can take $25,000 and turn it in a way more than you and I could ever think about turning $25,000 into.”
The Christian Mission was nominated by Tonia Lewis. For over 25 years, the mission has been a vital part of feeding the local community. The Hot Meals program prepared and delivered 26,232 meals to local elderly and homebound community members in 2017, and Lewis said that number has consistently increased annually.
In 2020, the onset of the COVID pandemic caused their delivery numbers to greatly increase to a yearly total of 37,802.
“The people we serve can’t get out. We thought it was necessary to bump that up because they were among the most at-risk population, so we hoped this would help them not have to go to the store and get exposed,” Lewis said.
Initially, these meals were prepared and delivered to the homes of the recipients twice a week, but due to the need in Enterprise, Elba and Hartford, and in efforts to keep the vulnerable population safe, an additional day was added.
The cost of the 26,232 meals prepared and delivered in 2017 was $78,696 at $3 per meal. The amount spent for the 37,802 meals prepared and delivered in 2020, at the same cost per meal, was $113,406, an increase of 11,507 meals over a three-year period resulting in an expense increase of $34,710.
In addition to the cost of the food items served, there is employee compensation for meal preparation, vehicle fuel for delivery to homes and routine vehicle maintenance. The meals are prepared in the Christian Mission kitchen and include a generous portion of meats, vegetables, fruits, breads and sweets.
Lewis said the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant will allow the organization to keep operating at its current pace.
“The ministry is blessed to have this established program in place and adequate facilities for food preparation, as there are many in these communities who have no means of transportation or physically unable to prepare meals. COVID is still rampant, and we would love to be able to continue on this service as we have been so those people can stay safe,” Lewis said. “We were just elated at the thought of (the review committee) seeing our cause as worthy enough to be considered.”
In 2019, Coffee County Family Services was one of 40 organizations awarded the $25,000 grant, proving what many thought was impossible as possible.
“Being from a smaller area, so many people thought they wouldn’t be able to compete against larger organizations in bigger towns, and Enterprise and this area proved them wrong,” Milliner said. “We can do this, but it’s going to take a hundred percent of the community involved in this and voting every day. The impact that this will have on our community, for the Christian Mission to be able to get hot meals to so many people that might not get a hot meal unless the Christian Mission were to deliver, is unbelievable.”
Participants can vote up to 10 times a day, and all that’s needed is an email address.
“We need for everyone in Enterprise to go to the link, find the Christian Mission Hot Meals to the Homebound link and vote,” Lewis said. “We’re part of the greatest community that’s always been so supportive of everything we do, and we need that support right now so we can continue our mission.”
Voting is open until Aug. 27 at 10:59 p.m. central, and the winners will be announced on Sept. 29. Visit neighborhoodassist.com to vote.