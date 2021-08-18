Christian Mission in running for $25K State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant

“The ministry is blessed to have this established program in place and adequate facilities for food preparation, as there are many in these communities who have no means of transportation or physically unable to prepare meals. COVID is still rampant, and we would love to be able to continue on this service as we have been so those people can stay safe,” Lewis said. “We were just elated at the thought of (the review committee) seeing our cause as worthy enough to be considered.”

In 2019, Coffee County Family Services was one of 40 organizations awarded the $25,000 grant, proving what many thought was impossible as possible.

“Being from a smaller area, so many people thought they wouldn’t be able to compete against larger organizations in bigger towns, and Enterprise and this area proved them wrong,” Milliner said. “We can do this, but it’s going to take a hundred percent of the community involved in this and voting every day. The impact that this will have on our community, for the Christian Mission to be able to get hot meals to so many people that might not get a hot meal unless the Christian Mission were to deliver, is unbelievable.”

Participants can vote up to 10 times a day, and all that’s needed is an email address.