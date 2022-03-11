Christian Mission to open as warming shelter

The Christian Mission Centers (231 Geneva Highway, Enterprise) will open as a warming station on Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13. Those needing shelter may come to 231 Geneva Highway after 2 p.m. on these days.

Please call 334-406-5187 for further information.

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper thanks the Rev. John Belcher, director, and the staff of the Christian Mission Centers for offering this vital service.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 20s Saturday night with the wind chill value possibly in the teens, according to weather reports. The high on Sunday is expected to be in the upper 50s and the low around freezing.

Cooper asks that everyone take precautions during this cold snap, and check on family, friends and neighbors who may not have adequate heating. Bring in pets and plants for the coldest weather as well, he reminded.