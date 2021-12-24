Christmas Eve memories

The longest times annually during 1955-59 were from days school let out for Christmas until Christmas mornings and were measured in forever’s, not sunrises.
Those times were calculated in AGONY, constantly worrying did Santa Claus really know if the House of Adams’ lone child had been naughty/nice/bad/good ...
Always wondered if Santa knew about the lighted match that almost burned down the house when it fell into the bathroom trashcan.
Could Santa have seen the unfortunate incident with the swallowed laundry detergent?
Surely to goodness, Santa didn’t hear the colorful words—taught to your scribe on cold, rainy mornings sitting in City School auditorium’s back row by Jim and Joe Warren—used after falling out of our willow tree.
Those thoughts and others filled those agonizing times leading to Christmases.
Hmmm.
When the sun finally set on Christmas Eve, circa 1954, your pre-school scribe began noticing Mother and Daddy, especially Daddy, were cahooting with S. Claus.
Examples:
Daddy, always punctual, was always late coming home Christmas Eve.
Mother created special suppers, like oyster stew, fried doves and/or squirrels, delicacies that took precious time to savor, even by a 5-year-old.
When supper ended, the three of us motored around town, excruciatingly slow, gawking at Christmas decorations at EVERY house.
Annually, Vance Hutchinson’s house on Pinehurst Drive was the most beautifully decorated place in this town of some 10,000.
What wasn’t beautiful that Christmas Eve was smelling the city dump’s garbage, awash in small flames, producing an odor more kyarnish than that bloated dead cat Mrs. Seroba Marsh paid your scribe 50 cents to drag out from underneath the rental house next to her Gingerbread Kindergarten one sweltering summer 1958 afternoon.
Oh, about that city dump; for newcomers, generations of Enterprise folks and visitors have sat on top of it in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium since 1956.
Back to Christmas Eve’s runup to Santa’s arrival.
Annually, after we’d enjoyed seeing all the decorations Daddy could stand, we returned home, where, momentarily, we opened every package under the smell-good tree Mother’d bought at Piggly-Wiggly, and decorated in the living room, always right beside the non-working fireplace.
Every present for your scribe included treasures like 3-packs of drawers, flannel shirts, and on two occasions, a western-style suede jacket with fringed sleeves, ribbed collars, cuffs and waists, a style still treasured in the HoA, where “Gunsmoke,” “Wagon Train,” “Rawhide” and John Wayne, Audie Murphy, Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Rex Allen and Ben Johnson westerns are regularly screened in the Big Moroccan Theatre.
What?
No Christmas Eve toys?
Yep.
One.
Two.
Once.
Fifty green plastic Army men filled one smallish box; its clone held 49 yellow cowboys and one cowgirl, perhaps a Dale Evans’ likeness.
That cowgirl ran off that very night and never returned, perhaps ending it all in the city dump, briefly afire, the next week.
Christmas mornings always featured the playthings.
In 1955-59, there were cowboy outfits (complete), a covered western wagon, working searchlight firetruck, battery-operated robot, plastic saxophone, bicycle, skates, baseball glove, and other treasures lost in the mists of the last 60-something Christmases.