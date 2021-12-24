Christmas Eve memories

Mother created special suppers, like oyster stew, fried doves and/or squirrels, delicacies that took precious time to savor, even by a 5-year-old.

When supper ended, the three of us motored around town, excruciatingly slow, gawking at Christmas decorations at EVERY house.

Annually, Vance Hutchinson’s house on Pinehurst Drive was the most beautifully decorated place in this town of some 10,000.

What wasn’t beautiful that Christmas Eve was smelling the city dump’s garbage, awash in small flames, producing an odor more kyarnish than that bloated dead cat Mrs. Seroba Marsh paid your scribe 50 cents to drag out from underneath the rental house next to her Gingerbread Kindergarten one sweltering summer 1958 afternoon.

Oh, about that city dump; for newcomers, generations of Enterprise folks and visitors have sat on top of it in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium since 1956.

Back to Christmas Eve’s runup to Santa’s arrival.