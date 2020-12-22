Christmas: Time of God's Open House

It's significant that these shepherds received an angelic invitation. They were unclean men, both physically and religiously. Their work precluded matters of social decorum and religious ritual. The Old Testament law made clear they wouldn’t be welcomed in the temple, and they probably weren’t welcomed at the inn, either. But they found welcome with a Nazarene family in a stable.

On the other side of the social spectrum were the wise men, whose path was following yonder star, as the carol proclaims. They were intelligent, revered and wealthy. They, too, found a warm welcome at Bethlehem’s stable--not because of their bank account, but because they honored Israel’s newborn king.

There were no walls, no barriers and no “members only” signs at the manger.

Later Jesus himself said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Here I am. I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and fellowship with him, and he with me” (Matthew 11:28, Revelation 3:20).

To a world of exclusion where petty men build walls of restriction, the message of Christmas comes: salvation is available to all people. God is preparing the banquet table of salvation, and everyone who humbly accepts is welcomed.

Reflections is a weekly devotional column written by Michael J. Brooks, pastor of the Siluria Baptist Church in Alabaster, Ala. The church's website is siluriabaptist.com.