Church Calendar

December 23

Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise will host a virtual Christmas Party on Wednesday, December 23 at 6 p.m. There will be plenty of fun and games, including an ugly Christmas sweater contest, Christmas and Bible trivia, Christmas caroling and more. Self-prepared snacks and drinks are welcome during the party if desired. The Zoom ID number is 720 7652 7970, and the passcode to join is JCAME605. For more information, please contact Pastor Willie White at 334-701-5853 or Marge Simmons, Christian education director, at 334-477-1962.

HighPointe Church will hold candlelight services on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Highpointe is located at 90 County Road 539 in Enterprise.

Church With U is holding a candlelight service on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets have to be reserved in advance to ensure appropriate space between seats. Tickets can be reserved at churchwithu.com/christmas-services.

December 24

Heritage Church, located at 2911 Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise, is holding an outdoor Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.