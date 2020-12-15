Church Calendar

Heritage Church is hosting a Holiday Drive-Thru Dinner Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The church will be giving away hot meals consisting of turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, a roll and a cookie. Plates will be handed out while supplies last on a first come, first served basis. Only one plate will be given to each person in the car. Heritage Church is located at 2911 Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise, and they invite everyone to attend Sunday services in person or online beginning at 11 a.m.