Church Calendar

December 20

St. Luke United Methodist Church's live nativity will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Westview Baptist Church is holding a Christmas talent show in place of a Christmas cantata during the service on Dec. 20. Anyone who would like to sing, recite a poem, perform a reading or demonstrate a talent is welcome to join. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Westview Baptist Church is located at 809 Damascus Road in Enterprise.

December 23

HighPointe Church will hold candlelight services on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Highpointe is located at 90 County Road 539 in Enterprise.

Church With U is holding a candlelight service on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets have to be reserved in advance to ensure appropriate space between seats. Tickets can be reserved at churchwithu.com/christmas-services.

December 24