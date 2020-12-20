Church Calendar

December 20
St. Luke United Methodist Church's live nativity will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Westview Baptist Church is holding a Christmas talent show in place of a Christmas cantata during the service on Dec. 20. Anyone who would like to sing, recite a poem, perform a reading or demonstrate a talent is welcome to join. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Westview Baptist Church is located at 809 Damascus Road in Enterprise.
December 23
HighPointe Church will hold candlelight services on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Highpointe is located at 90 County Road 539 in Enterprise.
Church With U is holding a candlelight service on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets have to be reserved in advance to ensure appropriate space between seats. Tickets can be reserved at churchwithu.com/christmas-services.
December 24
Heritage Church, located at 2911 Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise, is holding an outdoor Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Hillcrest Baptist Church is holding two Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The 3 p.m. service will be child-centered while the 6 p.m. service will be a traditional Christmas Eve program.
St. John Catholic Church will hold three Christmas Eve mass services at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. (Spanish night mass) on Dec. 24, and a children’s Christmas program will be held at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 24.
First Baptist Church of Enterprise will hold three Christmas Eve candlelight services at 3 p.m., with childcare available, and at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. without childcare available. Each of the services will be livestreamed, and masks are required for in-person attendees.
St. Luke United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Eve worship service at 6 p.m.
Christ the King Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas Eve hymn sing at 5:30 p.m. followed by the service at 6 p.m.
December 25
St. John Catholic Church will host a Christmas Day mass at 10 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!