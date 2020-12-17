Church Calendar

December 19

Heritage Church is hosting a Holiday Drive-Thru Dinner Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The church will be giving away hot meals consisting of turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, a roll and a cookie. Plates will be handed out while supplies last on a first come, first served basis. Only one plate will be given to each person in the car. Heritage Church is located at 2911 Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise, and they invite everyone to attend Sunday services in person or online beginning at 11 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple will host a food giveaway on Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last. This will be a contactless event, and signs will be clearly marked for a smooth experience. For more information, visit ghtcogic.org or call the church at 334-697-4553. The church is located at 19973 Hwy. 84 in New Brockton.

December 20

St. Luke United Methodist Church's live nativity will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.