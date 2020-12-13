Church Calendar

December 13

Johns Chapel AME Church will host its Christmas Program today 9 a.m. Special Connection Sunday events will follow the program. Sara Wilson, a reporter for Channel 8 News in Dothan, will be the guest speaker as the church members pursue the goal of sustaining their connection with Enterprise residents and members of the surrounding communities. Everyone is invited to join the praise and worship service in the church's sanctuary (all health guidelines observed) on Facebook Live, YouTube or via 87.9 FM radio in cars in the parking lot and on surrounding streets. For more info, please contact Pastor White at 334-701-5853 or Marge Simmons, Christian education director, at 334-477-1962. The church is located at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.

December 16

St. Luke United Methodist Church will host a Christmas concert on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. featuring Ten Cities Worship Band. All donations will go on to benefit St. Luke missions.

December 19