Church Calendar
December 24

Heritage Church, located at 2911 Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise, is holding an outdoor Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Hillcrest Baptist Church is holding two Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The 3 p.m. service will be child-centered while the 6 p.m. service will be a traditional Christmas Eve program.

St. John Catholic Church will hold three Christmas Eve mass services at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. (Spanish night mass) on Dec. 24, and a children’s Christmas program will be held at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 24.

First Baptist Church of Enterprise will hold three Christmas Eve candlelight services at 3 p.m., with childcare available, and at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. without childcare available. Each of the services will be livestreamed, and masks are required for in-person attendees.

St. Luke United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Eve worship service at 6 p.m.

Christ the King Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas Eve hymn sing at 5:30 p.m. followed by the service at 6 p.m.

December 25

St. John Catholic Church will host a Christmas Day mass at 10 a.m.

