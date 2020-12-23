Church Calendar

Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise will host a virtual Christmas Party today, Wednesday, December 23 at 6 p.m. There will be plenty of fun and games, including an ugly Christmas sweater contest, Christmas and Bible trivia, Christmas caroling and more. Self-prepared snacks and drinks are welcome during the party if desired. The Zoom ID number is 720 7652 7970, and the passcode to join is JCAME605. For more information, please contact Pastor Willie White at 334-701-5853 or Marge Simmons, Christian education director, at 334-477-1962.