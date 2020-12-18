Church Calendar

December 19
Heritage Church is hosting a Holiday Drive-Thru Dinner Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The church will be giving away hot meals consisting of turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, a roll and a cookie. Plates will be handed out while supplies last on a first come, first served basis. Only one plate will be given to each person in the car. Heritage Church is located at 2911 Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise, and they invite everyone to attend Sunday services in person or online beginning at 11 a.m.
December 20
St. Luke United Methodist Church's live nativity will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Westview Baptist Church is holding a Christmas talent show in place of a Christmas cantata during the service on Dec. 20. Anyone who would like to sing, recite a poem, perform a reading or demonstrate a talent is welcome to join. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Westview Baptist Church is located at 809 Damascus Road in Enterprise.
December 23
HighPointe Church will hold candlelight services on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Highpointe is located at 90 County Road 539 in Enterprise.
Church With U is holding a candlelight service on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets have to be reserved in advance to ensure appropriate space between seats. Tickets can be reserved at churchwithu.com/christmas-services.
December 24
Heritage Church, located at 2911 Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise, is holding an outdoor Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Hillcrest Baptist Church is holding two Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The 3 p.m. service will be child-centered while the 6 p.m. service will be a traditional Christmas Eve program.
St. John Catholic Church will hold three Christmas Eve mass services at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. (Spanish night mass) on Dec. 24, and a children’s Christmas program will be held at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 24.
First Baptist Church of Enterprise will hold three Christmas Eve candlelight services at 3 p.m., with childcare available, and at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. without childcare available. Each of the services will be livestreamed, and masks are required for in-person attendees.
St. Luke United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Eve worship service at 6 p.m.
Christ the King Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas Eve hymn sing at 5:30 p.m. followed by the service at 6 p.m.
December 25
St. John Catholic Church will host a Christmas Day mass at 10 a.m.
