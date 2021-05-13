City authorizes personnel changes

Two new positions with the City of Enterprise—public relations technician and accounting manager—were created by the city council at last week’s council meeting.
As discussed in the work session, Police Chief Michael Moore requested to eliminate the jailer position and replace it with a public relations technician for the Enterprise Police Department.
“I budgeted for the jailer, I just don’t think I need the jailer as much as I need the technician position, and it’s actually less in the budget,” Moore said.
Also discussed during the work session was the resignation of Lori Senn, finance director/treasurer. LeeAnn Swartz, chief financial officer for the City of Enterprise, said she did not see the need to replace her position to the level of director because municipalities of our size typically have a Finance Director or a CFO, but not both. Swartz also said that because they still need someone to perform those duties, she would like to revamp the position and re-classify the title.
“The idea here is to replace that position and bring in someone at a finance or accounting manager level, which would be a classified position, and still perform a lot of the daily accounting functions and oversee the personnel on a daily basis,” she said.
Christina Meissner, director of human resources, estimated the salaries of the public relations technician and accounting/finance manager positions to be about $11.92/hour and $57,845/year, respectively.
The council approved both personnel actions later in the meeting.
In his mayor’s report, William Cooper called the Festival in the Park event on May 1 a “huge” success and also announced that fishing at the big pond at Johnny Henderson Park will resume on the first and third Friday of each month for seniors and the third Saturday of each month for the general public. Gibson Park’s new playground equipment was installed, and the equipment for West Side Park has been delivered.
Cooper also announced he signed a purchase agreement for the first in a series of bonds, and the city is set to receive approximately $21 million to be used for capital projects and debt payments in the coming week; in the work session, City Administrator Jonathan Tullos said the bond would save the city about $200,000 a year on debt service payments.
In other businesses, the Enterprise City Council:
Approved accounts payable (A) for April 2021 in the amount of $653,527.03. The City of Enterprise was responsible for $523,680.90 with the Water Works Board accounting for $129,846.13.
Approved accounts payable (B) for April 2021 in the amount of $93.78.
Approved contract billings in the amount of $29,670 for one invoice from CDG Engineers for engineering services related to the roundabout at the intersection of AL-27 and Shellfield Road.