City authorizes personnel changes

Two new positions with the City of Enterprise—public relations technician and accounting manager—were created by the city council at last week’s council meeting.

As discussed in the work session, Police Chief Michael Moore requested to eliminate the jailer position and replace it with a public relations technician for the Enterprise Police Department.

“I budgeted for the jailer, I just don’t think I need the jailer as much as I need the technician position, and it’s actually less in the budget,” Moore said.

Also discussed during the work session was the resignation of Lori Senn, finance director/treasurer. LeeAnn Swartz, chief financial officer for the City of Enterprise, said she did not see the need to replace her position to the level of director because municipalities of our size typically have a Finance Director or a CFO, but not both. Swartz also said that because they still need someone to perform those duties, she would like to revamp the position and re-classify the title.

“The idea here is to replace that position and bring in someone at a finance or accounting manager level, which would be a classified position, and still perform a lot of the daily accounting functions and oversee the personnel on a daily basis,” she said.