City begins Peavy Park redevelopment

A groundbreaking ceremony Monday kicked off the redevelopment of Peavy Park, a partnership between the City of Enterprise and Enterprise State Community College.
The approximately $4.5 million project will encompass the existing 23-acre Peavy Park off Bellwood Road and an adjacent 25-acre tract of land donated to the City of Enterprise by the Alabama Community College System and Enterprise State Community College. The 25-acre tract borders George C. Wallace Drive and adjoins the college property near the ESCC baseball/softball field.
Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper thanked ESCC and the city’s leaders for their teamwork in forming the project that will improve the city’s quality of life.
“This is another great day in the City of Progress as we get ready to start another major project that we believe will benefit citizens of all ages in our community and the surrounding area,” Cooper said.
The first part of the redevelopment will begin on the 25-acre portion at the corner of George C. Wallace Drive and Bellwood Road. The existing grassy area will be transformed into three multi-purpose sports fields for football, soccer and kickball primarily, but the fields can be used for a variety of other outdoor sports. A concession stand, parking area, disc golf course, sand volleyball court and walking and biking trails are among the developments on the former college property.
The second phase of redevelopment will be the improvements at the existing park on the southeast side of Bellwood Road just inside the Boll Weevil Circle. Four more new multi-purpose sports fields will be constructed, along with an additional parking area, concession stand and a continuation of the walking and biking trails.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell said the project will be completed in 18 to 24 months.
“We believe that this comprehensive recreational project will be life changing for our city and our citizens from the very young to the old,” Powell said.