City begins Peavy Park redevelopment

A groundbreaking ceremony Monday kicked off the redevelopment of Peavy Park, a partnership between the City of Enterprise and Enterprise State Community College.

The approximately $4.5 million project will encompass the existing 23-acre Peavy Park off Bellwood Road and an adjacent 25-acre tract of land donated to the City of Enterprise by the Alabama Community College System and Enterprise State Community College. The 25-acre tract borders George C. Wallace Drive and adjoins the college property near the ESCC baseball/softball field.

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper thanked ESCC and the city’s leaders for their teamwork in forming the project that will improve the city’s quality of life.

“This is another great day in the City of Progress as we get ready to start another major project that we believe will benefit citizens of all ages in our community and the surrounding area,” Cooper said.