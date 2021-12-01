City Christmas tree goes up in time for holiday events

A 30-foot tall Christmas tree decorated with more than 500 ornaments and 10,000 lights now adorns the front lawn at Enterprise City Hall, where the annual City Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony will take place Thursday.
The tree was installed by members of the City’s Recreation Department, Engineering Department and Department of Public Works last Monday. With a lovely bench surrounded by colorful “presents,” the city tree is the perfect spot for a family photo or a holiday snapshot with friends. Everyone is invited to have a photo taken at the City Tree at some point during the season, and post it on the City Facebook page. Go to the page to follow instructions to post your photos and qualify for a prize later in December.
The new tree is also up just in time for all the upcoming holiday events, including the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Mayor William E. Cooper will light the tree with the assistance of the children of Enterprise attending the ceremony, and a special guest will arrive shortly after. City officials said they have been told the guest is flying in from the North Pole.
In fact, city officials invite everyone to attend the ceremony, because you never know “Who” may show up. Among those who are definitely expected to help make the evening special are the Rev. David Morris, who will be delivering the holiday message about the real reason for the celebration. The Hillcrest Elementary School Combined Choir is back this year for a performance of holiday songs, and local singer and Southern Broadway actor LaPonce Harrison will also entertain with special music. Marge Simmons will be on hand to lead some audience singing, including the popular “Twelve Days of Christmas.
Century 21 and the Enterprise Recreation Department are providing hot cocoa and cookies for refreshments.
Mayor Cooper and city leaders hope everyone will join them for this festive event at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
They also invite everyone to the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday, Dec. 4, for Christmas at the Market. Santa Claus will be visiting with youngsters from 8 until 11 a.m.
Ornament painting and games will also help continue a family holiday tradition at the market, where fresh seasonal produce will be available along with unique crafts that will help complete shoppers’ Christmas gift list. The more than 22 vendors will open to sell their products at 7 a.m.
A holiday concert by the Dauphin and Coppinville Junior High Jazz Bands is another treat that Mayor Cooper said no one will want to miss.
“Please come out and see us at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday morning,” said Cooper, adding that “Whoville” is taking place in downtown Enterprise on Dec. 4 as well. He said local residents and visitors will have plenty of opportunities to make wonderful holiday memories throughout December.
“Our hope is for everyone to have a fun and joyous season,” he said.