City Christmas tree goes up in time for holiday events

A 30-foot tall Christmas tree decorated with more than 500 ornaments and 10,000 lights now adorns the front lawn at Enterprise City Hall, where the annual City Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony will take place Thursday.

The tree was installed by members of the City’s Recreation Department, Engineering Department and Department of Public Works last Monday. With a lovely bench surrounded by colorful “presents,” the city tree is the perfect spot for a family photo or a holiday snapshot with friends. Everyone is invited to have a photo taken at the City Tree at some point during the season, and post it on the City Facebook page. Go to the page to follow instructions to post your photos and qualify for a prize later in December.

The new tree is also up just in time for all the upcoming holiday events, including the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Mayor William E. Cooper will light the tree with the assistance of the children of Enterprise attending the ceremony, and a special guest will arrive shortly after. City officials said they have been told the guest is flying in from the North Pole.