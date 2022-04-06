City commemorates Vietnam veterans

The City of Enterprise, in partnership with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373, held the city’s first Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Day on March 29 at the Enterprise Farmers Market.

At the ceremony, Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper read and signed a proclamation recognizing National Vietnam War Veterans Day, along with the sacrifices and accomplishments made by those who served in the war.

“This day is very much deserved and long overdue,” Cooper said before reading the proclamation. “I want to today especially, to recognize those in our midst, those who live in our city and the surrounding counties. Please know that we always value you and your service. The city of Enterprise opens its arms to embrace all of you today… We all thank you for your service, whether you served in Saigon, outside Vietnam or you were stationed statewide, you were protecting our country.”

The ceremony concluded with a Tribute to the Fallen, during which the names of 50 local men from Coffee, Houston, Dale and Geneva counties who died serving in the war were read aloud. These names are also located on the Vietnam War Memorial in Ozark. The memorial, located at the Dale County Administration Building, was sponsored by VVA Chapters 373 and 607 and approved by the Dale County Commission in March 2019.

Their names are as follows:

From Coffee County: Cpl. Alfonzie Culver, Pfc. Delacy Gray, Staff Sgt. Charlie Frank Lee, 1st Sgt. Joseph M. Moore, 1st Lt. William Terry Allen, Spc. 5 Allen Wayne Allums, Sgt. 1st Class Guy Albert Byrd, Staff Sgt. Lytell B. Christian, Staff Sgt. Ronald Isaac Crody, Chief Warrant Officer Billy Gene Hammer, Pfc. John Henry Jones, Sgt. James Richard Layton, Staff Sgt. Green Edward Miller Jr., Lt. Col. William Russell Phillips, Spc. 4 James Rowe Stephens, Spc. 4 Gary Morgan Pridgen, Pfc. Roy Lee Bass and 1st Lt. Paul Lewis Sawyer Jr.

From Geneva County: Staff Sgt. Earl Gautney, Sgt. Maj. Robert Allen Fowler, Sgt. Jefferson Davis Hall, 1st Lt. Donald Lynn Kelly, Spc. 4 Kenneth Edward Ray Burch, 2nd Lt. Harley Edwin Spivey; Pfc. Raymond White and Spc. 4 J.C. Love.

From Houston County: Staff Sgt. Larry Allen Brown; Staff Sgt. Joseph Thomas Roberson; Spc. 4 Ernest Lee Elliott, Pfc. Charles Walker Ford; Spc. 5 William Robert Gregory, SSGT Lowell Clay Hansen, PFC Randle Kinney, CWP Russell Wilford Kistler, Lance Cpl. Hurley Alvin Smith, Capt. Robert Thomas Wilson, Pfc. Jeffrey Allen Yerion, Lance Cpl. David Mitchell Wood and Lt. Col. Donald Dawson Burnham.

From Dale County: Chief Warrant Officer Jerald Wayne Carter, Cpl. Robert Michael Durall, Pfc. James Edward Isaac Jr., Maj. Robert John Williams, Staff Sgt. Kenneth Earl Enfinger, Chief Warrant Officer Lawrence John Herman III, Sgt. 1st Class Donald Eugene Lisenby, Capt. Robert Neal Middlebrooks, Warrant Officer James Arthur Barefield, Lance Cpl. Clifton Bradley Smith and Warrant Officer Gerald Douglas Spradlin.

