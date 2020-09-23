City Council appoints runoff election officials

The Enterprise City Council appointed election officials last week for the municipal runoff on Oct. 6.
Council members authorized compensation for the officials at the same rate paid for county and state elections at $150 per day for the Inspector and $125 for the Clerks with lunch provided by the city.
The Chief Inspector will be David Deal. The Returning Officer is Barbara Goodson. Don Weaver is the Chief Clerk and Patricia Campbell is the Provisional Ballot Clerk.
Other election officials appointed were Calvin Garth, Absentee Inspector, and absentee clerks Anne Bridgette, Annie Hooks, Harold Skelton and Donna Skelton.
Jacque Hawkins is the Registration Clerk. Kamaron Strickland is the Tally Official.
Poll officials by district were appointed as follows:
District 1 clerks are Elise Wilson, Nettie Garth, Dorothy Richardson and alternate Loria Jean Britt.
District 2 clerks are Lin Rogers, Henry Petty, Ruby Carnes and alternate Doug Bradley.
District 3 clerks are Mary Sue Cain, Ernest Odom, Pinkie McSwain and alternate Wendell Sanders.
District 4 clerks are Dale Monathan, Ken Shoemake, LaPonce Harrison and alternate Tamekia Robinson.
District 5 clerks are Robin Yoder, Fannie Rogers, Patricia Hudson and alternate Alma Smith.
Alternates at-large are Toni Kaminski, Jenese Florence, Sarah Dial and Lynnette Bardolf.
“I want to thank the poll workers that give their time to serve our city in the way that they do,” Council member Sonya Rich said in her closing comments last week.
Council member Eugene Goolsby encouraged citizens to vote in the runoff at the Rec Center. The race for mayor is between incumbent Bill Cooper and Bill Baker. The race for the District 3 city council seat is between Greg Padgett and Les Hogan.
“We had a lot of comments from the public who were upset with the conditions and the way things went as far as the center being too crowded,” Goolsby said last week. “We don’t have time to relocate it before the runoff, but we’re making a lot of improvements and adjustments and we hope that the voting will be much smoother Oct. 6. I’m encouraging everyone to please come back and vote.”
The council last week also:
• Approved travel requests for Kim McKenzie and Shannon Sanders to attend the AMROA Training Institute in Tuscaloosa Oct. 6-9 at an estimated cost of $1,034.75.
• Approved travels requests for Police officer Madison Nichols and FTO Chris Byrd to attend Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) Certification Oct. 19-20 in Guntersville at an estimated cost of $540.
• Granted a request from Interim Police Chief Michael Moore to declare a long list of items as surplus property and to authorize disposal of the property in accordance with state law.
The City Council has a 9 a.m. work session scheduled Wednesday morning to discuss the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
