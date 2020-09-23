City Council appoints runoff election officials

District 5 clerks are Robin Yoder, Fannie Rogers, Patricia Hudson and alternate Alma Smith.

Alternates at-large are Toni Kaminski, Jenese Florence, Sarah Dial and Lynnette Bardolf.

“I want to thank the poll workers that give their time to serve our city in the way that they do,” Council member Sonya Rich said in her closing comments last week.

Council member Eugene Goolsby encouraged citizens to vote in the runoff at the Rec Center. The race for mayor is between incumbent Bill Cooper and Bill Baker. The race for the District 3 city council seat is between Greg Padgett and Les Hogan.

“We had a lot of comments from the public who were upset with the conditions and the way things went as far as the center being too crowded,” Goolsby said last week. “We don’t have time to relocate it before the runoff, but we’re making a lot of improvements and adjustments and we hope that the voting will be much smoother Oct. 6. I’m encouraging everyone to please come back and vote.”

The council last week also:

• Approved travel requests for Kim McKenzie and Shannon Sanders to attend the AMROA Training Institute in Tuscaloosa Oct. 6-9 at an estimated cost of $1,034.75.