City Council candidates to speak Wednesday

The candidates for the Enterprise City Council will get the chance to speak out one last time on Wednesday before Election Day on Aug. 25.

The Republican Women of Coffee County are hosting a forum at the Enterprise Country Club at noon. There, the candidates will be given a brief period to introduce themselves before the question and answer portion begins. Questions will be taken from the audience via note cards during the social hour beginning at 11 a.m.

Those who are running in districts with more than one candidate have been invited to participate.

The candidates for Enterprise City Council and their districts are as follows.

District 1:

Sonya Rich, incumbent

Reiders White Jr.

Jerrold Whitehurst

District 2:

Eugene Goolsby, incumbent

LaQuilla Stoudmire

District 3:

Danny Bradley

James Brown

Les Hogan

Greg Padgett

The District 4 seat was vacated by long-time council member Al Miller after he declined to seek re-election. Scotty Johnson ran unopposed for the seat and was declared the outright winner at the July 21 meeting. District 5 incumbent Turner Townsend also ran unopposed and will serve another four years.

The forum is free to the public, but reservations are required due to capacity concerns for social distancing. The optional buffet is $12 and also requires a reservation.

Please contact Jan at 334-494-3763 by 9 a.m. Tuesday to check availability. The mask ordinance will also be in effect except while eating.

