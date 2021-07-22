City council discusses code enforcement, beekeeping

The Enterprise City Council is looking for ways to better enforce city codes following concerns expressed by residents.

Council member Sonya Rich explained in Tuesday’s meeting that the city began looking into code enforcement after she had concerns about areas not only in her district, but around the city, that are overgrown and not up to city code. Rich said she and Councilman Eugene Goolsby met with Barry Mott, city engineer and public works director, and several other city employees to discuss the problem.

“They’re really actively looking at our code,” Rich said. “And this is not just for our homeowners. This is for our businesses and for all aspects of our city to get cleaned up and make it look better and have that type of consistency.”

Mott, along with other city employees, gave the council an update on their work on looking into improving the city’s code enforcement. Mott said they are taking a more aggressive approach to properties that are not up to compliance and have sent letters out to repeat offenders.

“The number one focus of our department, the engineering department, is public safety and to make sure we’re upholding the ordinances that the city has adopted, and I just want you to know we’re taking that very seriously,” Mott said.