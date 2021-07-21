City council establishes downtown entertainment district

The Enterprise City Council passed an ordinance establishing an entertainment district in the city’s downtown area at its Tuesday evening meeting.

The entertainment district designation means that customers are allowed to take an open container of alcohol outside of an establishment as long as they stay inside the limits of the district. To leave a licensed premise within the district with an alcoholic beverage, the drink must be in a shatter-proof container. The ordinance also prevents anyone from entering a licensed premise with any alcoholic beverages obtained from somewhere else.

The entertainment district will include an area of one-half mile by one-half mile downtown and will be in effect during the hours of 11 a.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on other days of the week. The district will not be in effect on Sundays.

Earlier this year, the nearby cities of Ozark and Headland both created entertainment districts.

During an address to the council, Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Director Erin Grantham said that the creation of the entertainment district will benefit the established businesses downtown and attract new ones to the area.