City Council evaluating detailed roads report

The next step on the route to paving roads in Enterprise likely rests with the City Council.

Barge Design Solutions Vice President and Client Service Leader Barry Mott presented more updates at a council work session earlier this month. In April, Mott presented the results of a study that evaluated every street in the city and gave each of those 717 roads a score — a PCI, or Pavement Condition Index number — ranging from 1 to 100.

That study was a reminder that roads are resources for a city that require attention — and money.

The detailed roads assessment concluded Enterprise rated in an overall “Poor” category and concluded that no action would allow streets to deteriorate into a “Serious” designation in six years.

Currently, Enterprise has 44 roads and 11.09 miles of road that are given a “Good” rating with a score of 86-100. An additional 133 roads and 37.71 miles of road are in the “Satisfactory” category (71-85). There are 144 roads and 37.81 miles in the “Fair” category with a score of 56-70. There are 131 roads with 37.82 miles of road judged “Poor” in the 41-55 range. That is the average range for the city (52), in the upper end of the Poor category.

The categories below are Very Poor (26-40), which has 93 roads and 23.63 miles of road; Serious (11-25), with 107 roads and 30.18 miles; and Failed (0-10), with 65 roads and 12.55 miles.

Mott provided four different analyses — from a “Cadillac” project where $7 million was put into roads in the first year and $3 million a year after — to doing nothing at all.