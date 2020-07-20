City Council evaluating detailed roads report

The next step on the route to paving roads in Enterprise likely rests with the City Council.
Barge Design Solutions Vice President and Client Service Leader Barry Mott presented more updates at a council work session earlier this month. In April, Mott presented the results of a study that evaluated every street in the city and gave each of those 717 roads a score — a PCI, or Pavement Condition Index number — ranging from 1 to 100.
That study was a reminder that roads are resources for a city that require attention — and money.
The detailed roads assessment concluded Enterprise rated in an overall “Poor” category and concluded that no action would allow streets to deteriorate into a “Serious” designation in six years.
Currently, Enterprise has 44 roads and 11.09 miles of road that are given a “Good” rating with a score of 86-100. An additional 133 roads and 37.71 miles of road are in the “Satisfactory” category (71-85). There are 144 roads and 37.81 miles in the “Fair” category with a score of 56-70. There are 131 roads with 37.82 miles of road judged “Poor” in the 41-55 range. That is the average range for the city (52), in the upper end of the Poor category.
The categories below are Very Poor (26-40), which has 93 roads and 23.63 miles of road; Serious (11-25), with 107 roads and 30.18 miles; and Failed (0-10), with 65 roads and 12.55 miles.
Mott provided four different analyses — from a “Cadillac” project where $7 million was put into roads in the first year and $3 million a year after — to doing nothing at all.
The “do-nothing” approach is hardly an option. Mott noted that once a road degrades below “Fair” the life of the road deteriorates quickly. If Enterprise did nothing for the next 10 years it would be Very Poor by 2026 and would be Serious by 2029.
Mott’s “Cadillac” plan projects Enterprise’s score range would jump very rapidly to a targeted 65 range in the first year and eventually surpass a 70 overall score by 2029.
Another scenario projected spending $1 million annually on the roads. That amount got critical roads paved in the first two years, but then it couldn’t keep pace as more roads deteriorated. By 2029, the model forecast the roads would be about a 35, or in the Very Poor category.
The fourth scenario he ran projected an annual budget of $3 million. That model forecast a jump to an overall 60 score in the first two years and eventually had the roads around a 65 in 2029.
“If you’ve got other scenarios I’d be glad to run them,” Mott told the council at the work session. “I just had to get you something for y’all to start digesting.
“No matter which path you decide to go down, in five or six years you’re going to spend a lot of money. … The question is how much do you want to put in?
The other component when council members decide on a budget is which roads get repaved first. For most of these projects, the plan was to tackle the worst roads first. But Mott noted other factors could play a role.
“Once we know what kind of project we’ve got, it may make sense that, economy of scale, if you’re in that neighborhood you don’t want to push one road off to the next year,” Mott said. “I think you’ve really got to get serious and look at the roads there on the map and say, ‘Does it make sense to tie that road in?’
“You may have another road that’s a 30 that’s still in the serious category and it make sense to get all of that road in while you’re disturbing that neighborhood or that series of streets so we could get all those done.”
Council president Perry Vickers said his opinion is that this would be “money well spent, especially when you starting looking down the road into the future of this town.”
“This is something, to me, that needed to be done,” Vickers said.
Council member Turner Townsend suggested the city start with a master plan or a 10-year plan.
“Granted, you may have to course correct every year or every three years, but start to take down every street on this list,” Townsend said.
Mott advised the council to make some decisions about the funding for the roads first.
“I wanted to run enough scenarios where you kind of get an idea on the curve side how much money makes how much of a difference on your roadway system,” Mott said. “I tried to give you best case, worst case. I’ll be glad to redo whatever scenarios you want to run.
“I just need some input back from y’all of what do you want me to look at. We can add to this report. I want this to be a good tool. I don’t want this to sit on a shelf. … I think this is a good start for y’all to understand what we’re up against. This is a serious issue.”