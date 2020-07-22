City Council paves way for municipal elections

The Enterprise City Council continued to prepare for next month’s municipal elections at Tuesday’s meeting.

The council passed a resolution that the same type of electronic vote counting systems used in the Coffee County elections also be used on for Aug. 25 city elections. That system also complies with the Code of Alabama.

“We use the same voting machines the county uses,” said Beverly Sweeney, Interim City Clerk/Treasurer. “We pass that resolution any time we have an election.”

The council also passed a resolution appointing Sweeney as the Absentee Election Manager for this upcoming cycle.

In other business, the Enterprise City Council:

*Paid contract billings for $2,000 to Ewing-Conner and Associates, Inc., for contract administrative services relating to the 2018 CDBG Demolition Project.

*Authorized a travel request by Fire Chief Byron Herring to the Alabama Fire Chief’s Summer Conference in Orange Beach from Aug. 9-12 at an estimated cost of $987.

*Authorized a travel request by Fire Captain Chris Davis for a Fire Inspector 2 Class at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa from Aug. 17-21 at an estimated cost of $855.

*District 1 council member Sonya Rich nominated Chris Rogers to fill an expired supernumerary member seat on the Zoning Board of Adjustment. That still leaves one such seat unfilled. The three-year terms of supernumerary members Becky Hancock and Sue Neuwien on the board are expiring.

*Mayor Bill Cooper again stressed the need to participate in the census, noting City Hall can help residents complete their census forms quickly and confidentially. The mayor also touted a report from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management praising the water department and its efficiency and quality in Enterprise.