City Council paves way for municipal elections

The Enterprise City Council continued to prepare for next month’s municipal elections at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council passed a resolution that the same type of electronic vote counting systems used in the Coffee County elections also be used on for Aug. 25 city elections. That system also complies with the Code of Alabama.
“We use the same voting machines the county uses,” said Beverly Sweeney, Interim City Clerk/Treasurer. “We pass that resolution any time we have an election.”
The council also passed a resolution appointing Sweeney as the Absentee Election Manager for this upcoming cycle.
In other business, the Enterprise City Council:
*Paid contract billings for $2,000 to Ewing-Conner and Associates, Inc., for contract administrative services relating to the 2018 CDBG Demolition Project.
*Authorized a travel request by Fire Chief Byron Herring to the Alabama Fire Chief’s Summer Conference in Orange Beach from Aug. 9-12 at an estimated cost of $987.
*Authorized a travel request by Fire Captain Chris Davis for a Fire Inspector 2 Class at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa from Aug. 17-21 at an estimated cost of $855.
*District 1 council member Sonya Rich nominated Chris Rogers to fill an expired supernumerary member seat on the Zoning Board of Adjustment. That still leaves one such seat unfilled. The three-year terms of supernumerary members Becky Hancock and Sue Neuwien on the board are expiring.
*Mayor Bill Cooper again stressed the need to participate in the census, noting City Hall can help residents complete their census forms quickly and confidentially. The mayor also touted a report from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management praising the water department and its efficiency and quality in Enterprise.
*Heard from CDG, an engineering and consulting firm in Andalusia, through Project Manager T.J. Kelley.
Kelley presented an MSA, or Master Services Agreement, that he requested be reviewed by city attorney Rainer Cotter.
“It does not obligate the city to do any business with CDG,” Kelley said. “The benefit of having an MSA in place is if a project does come up that you’d like CDG to work on, we would provide a one-page amendment to the agreement that would detail the project and its fees.”
Kelley said he’d be happy to return and answer questions from the council after Cotter reviews the MSA.
CDG has done parts of several major projects with the City of Enterprise, including grading work at the Civic Center, Dauphin Street drainage improvements, Coppinville Road improvements, and sidewalk projects on North Main Street and North Ouida Street.
*Also in the work session, the council got an update on the planned mural that soon will go up on the side of the former Second Hand Treasurers building at 220 S. Main Street, across from the First United Methodist Church.
The long-awaited project, which will be done by artist Wes Hardin, would be the second major mural downtown and is funded through an Alabama Power grant.
“It’s a visual story of Camp Rucker to Fort Rucker,” said Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer. “It’s going to depict the past, present and future at the Home of Army Aviation.
“It’s a huge canvas, the biggest mural he’s ever done.”
Council President Perry Vickers wearily told Doerer, “Please get him started as quick as you can.”
She sharply replied, “I promised I would wash his brushes.”
The first mural is located at the corner of West College Street and Main Street and depicts the story of the Boll Weevil, Doerer said.
The grant includes a third mural, which has not yet been commissioned.
“It’s tough finding the right wall, the right canvas,” Doerer said. “But we’re excited. I think it’s going to be beautiful and it will just add to the aesthetic of downtown.”
