City Council talks department head vacancies

The Enterprise City Council has used the last several strategic planning meetings to discuss the five unfilled department head positions, as well as payroll figures and a proposed organizational chart.

Council President Turner Townsend asked the council if it was time to “press the reset button.”

“With five major vacancies, we have a good opportunity now to look at the existing organizational chart and see where are we today, where we want to be and to determine a path from here to there,” he said. “Is there a happy medium?”

Townsend said he worked with the city’s human resources department to gather information with names of specific personnel redacted to avoid having the structure built around individual people instead of seats and numbers.

“This is about the structure and if it’s right for the city,” he said. “Hypothetically, if we were starting a city with a population of 30,000 and a $40 million budget, would we organize the personnel structure the way it is now?”

Councilman Greg Padgett asked how the City of Enterprise salaries compared to those in same-sized cities, and Townsend said that a salary survey is an issue that the council has in its ultimate plan.