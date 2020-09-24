City Council works on 2021 budget

The Enterprise City Council held a marathon work session Wednesday as it worked on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
It’s a tedious process all around. Department heads submit an estimated operations budget, along with anticipated capital projects and other “wish list” items. In short, this is where the sausage gets made.
Longtime council member Al Britt compared it to “watching paint dry.”
Council President Perry Vickers said it’s “like watching grass grow.”
It’s not glamorous, it’s not fun, but it’s an absolutely necessary and crucial part of the budgeting process.
“It’s messy and it has to be. You have to ask questions. We’re trying to get our head wrapped around the departmental requests and how it dovetails with our available funds and council priorities,” council member Turner Townsend said.
“The council has things we want to do. The mayor has things he wants to do. The department heads have to run their operations. We’ve got to all make it fit inside of a finite budget. You only have so much money.”
Each department head presented its budget to the council, beginning with Human Resources Director Christina Meissner at 9 a.m. Interim Director of Engineering Staci Hayes followed for that department and the municipal airport. Interim Police Chief Michael Moore was next, followed by Tammy Stuckey and Paul Sherling for the municipal court and Fire Chief Byron Herring before a lunch break.
In the afternoon, Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell, Interim Public Works Director Shannon Roberts, Tourism Director Tammy Doerer and Main Street Director Cassidi Kendrick were scheduled.
Vickers said the process may be tedious, but noted it has produced a better fiscal outlook for the city.
“When we got in office, it was the first time that anyone could remember that the council sat down with the department heads and went through things,” Vickers said. “We started doing that four years ago. We’ve been able to decrease what we owe by $26 million.”
The end result will produce the FY21 budget, which likely will be presented at the council’s first budget meeting in October.
“The Fiscal Year starts Oct. 1. There’s no law that says we have to pass a budget, but the mayor can’t spend any money unless it’s authorized by the council,” Townsend said. “We need to get him an operating budget at our first meeting in October just to operate the city, pay the employees, keep the lights on, those kinds of things.
“A budget is an authorizing resolution. It’s giving him authorization to spend this much money and no more than this much money. That’s the sausage making we’re going through today.”
“A budget is no more than a plan,” Vickers said. “And more times than not they have to be changed.
“Once we get through here, the new council will have to figure out what they can do and what they can’t do.”
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
