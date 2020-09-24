City Council works on 2021 budget

In the afternoon, Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell, Interim Public Works Director Shannon Roberts, Tourism Director Tammy Doerer and Main Street Director Cassidi Kendrick were scheduled.

Vickers said the process may be tedious, but noted it has produced a better fiscal outlook for the city.

“When we got in office, it was the first time that anyone could remember that the council sat down with the department heads and went through things,” Vickers said. “We started doing that four years ago. We’ve been able to decrease what we owe by $26 million.”

The end result will produce the FY21 budget, which likely will be presented at the council’s first budget meeting in October.

“The Fiscal Year starts Oct. 1. There’s no law that says we have to pass a budget, but the mayor can’t spend any money unless it’s authorized by the council,” Townsend said. “We need to get him an operating budget at our first meeting in October just to operate the city, pay the employees, keep the lights on, those kinds of things.

“A budget is an authorizing resolution. It’s giving him authorization to spend this much money and no more than this much money. That’s the sausage making we’re going through today.”