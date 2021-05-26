City employees spend Saturday refreshing City Hall

As a continuation of Mayor William E. Cooper’s “Repair and Refresh” initiative, several employees from the Public Works Department spent their Saturday working to spruce up Enterprise City Hall. The “Repair and Refresh” efforts are important to maintain and extend the life of our existing facilities while growing for the future.
Keith Crumpler, Eddie Thurman and Dakota Wicker worked with the Assistant Public Works Director Shannon Roberts and Public Works/Engineering Director Barry Mott to pressure wash the front brick wall of City Hall along with the outside walls in the courtyard and concrete walking surfaces.
Mott said the work was done on Saturday so as not to inconvenience the public as people enter the building on weekdays to take care of various types of business.
The mayor is extremely pleased to see how the work brightens the appearance of the City Hall. He and the city council recognized the need for the “sprucing up” of City Hall and the city facilities, Cooper said, noting that plans are in the works to do major renovations on the building in the near future.
“We want to have a pleasing appearance for our citizens as they come to do business at our city facilities, and especially at City Hall, which we consider sort of the hub of the city,” he said. “And we also recognize the importance of efficient working space and organization of that space so we can serve the public under the best conditions possible.”
Cooper said he appreciates the fact that Mott, Roberts, Thurman, Wicker and Crumpler were willing to sacrifice a weekend off-day to start this comprehensive project.
“That just shows the kind of committed employees we have in the City of Enterprise,” he said.
Mott said he is looking forward to continuing the refreshing project.
“It’s really going to give City Hall a facelift,” he said. “First, the goal is to clean up and maintain, and then we will look at needed improvements.”
Work still to be done at City Hall includes sandblasting and repainting the existing handrails, as well as more pressurized cleaning.
“This is all mechanical removal,” Mott said. “This project is environmentally friendly; we’re using no chemicals.”
Mott and the Mayor said they are happy that this cleanup initiative is under way and believe the public will be happy with the results.