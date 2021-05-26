City employees spend Saturday refreshing City Hall

As a continuation of Mayor William E. Cooper’s “Repair and Refresh” initiative, several employees from the Public Works Department spent their Saturday working to spruce up Enterprise City Hall. The “Repair and Refresh” efforts are important to maintain and extend the life of our existing facilities while growing for the future.

Keith Crumpler, Eddie Thurman and Dakota Wicker worked with the Assistant Public Works Director Shannon Roberts and Public Works/Engineering Director Barry Mott to pressure wash the front brick wall of City Hall along with the outside walls in the courtyard and concrete walking surfaces.

Mott said the work was done on Saturday so as not to inconvenience the public as people enter the building on weekdays to take care of various types of business.

The mayor is extremely pleased to see how the work brightens the appearance of the City Hall. He and the city council recognized the need for the “sprucing up” of City Hall and the city facilities, Cooper said, noting that plans are in the works to do major renovations on the building in the near future.