City events planned through end of the year

Several organization representatives turned out to the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday night to have their yearly events approved.

Erin Grantham, executive director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, requested to obtain permits for the Boll Weevil Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a rain date of Nov. 6 and for the annual Christmas parade to be held on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a rain date of Dec. 10.

“Here we are in March already planning the Christmas parade!” Grantham said. She noted that the street closures would be the same as always, but that the parade had been moved to a Friday night instead of the usual Tuesday.

Main Street Director Cassidi Kendrick requested permits for the Spring Festival at the Monument on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a rain date of April 24 and the Whoville celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a rain date of Dec. 11.

Kendrick said the road closures would also all remain the same as year’s past, but that she had an additional request for a non-profit organization to run a beer tent.