City events planned through end of the year

Several organization representatives turned out to the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday night to have their yearly events approved.
Erin Grantham, executive director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, requested to obtain permits for the Boll Weevil Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a rain date of Nov. 6 and for the annual Christmas parade to be held on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a rain date of Dec. 10.
“Here we are in March already planning the Christmas parade!” Grantham said. She noted that the street closures would be the same as always, but that the parade had been moved to a Friday night instead of the usual Tuesday.
Main Street Director Cassidi Kendrick requested permits for the Spring Festival at the Monument on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a rain date of April 24 and the Whoville celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a rain date of Dec. 11.
Kendrick said the road closures would also all remain the same as year’s past, but that she had an additional request for a non-profit organization to run a beer tent.
“I know we have a special event alcohol license, and the non-profit I’m hoping that can run this for us—if we receive approval—has used this license before, so they’re familiar with the process of getting the license,” she said. “I wanted to request that permission because Main Street is a city organization, but the non-profit would handle the alcohol completely separate from Main Street. They just wanted the permission to set up at the event.”
Melissa Braun, representing Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services, requested to hold their second annual 5K and March for Life on Saturday, April 24 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Braun said they already have permission from Enterprise High School to run around Bates Memorial Stadium and around the EHS campus.
“Normally we have a banquet, but because of COVID we weren’t able to do so, so we’re hoping to make this a big event,” she said.
The council unanimously approved all three requests.
In his report, Mayor Bill Cooper noted that:
The ARPA 8U and 10U boys’ basketball teams won their district tournaments and will advance to the state tournament.
The 12U boys’ team came in second in the district tournament and will advance to state.
The 14U boys’ team did not have a district tournament and will advance to state, and the 18U boys’ team did not have a district tournament and the state tournament has been canceled.
The 12U girls’ team came in second and will advance to state. The state tournaments will take place in Abbeville from March 12-14.
Baseball and softball games begin April 5, and adult softball and church youth softball registration has been extended.