City Hall will close Sept. 7 for Labor Day

City Hall and other city offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day
The Department of Public Works will not pick up garbage on Monday. The Monday route will be serviced on Tuesday, the Tuesday route will be serviced on Wednesday and the rest of the week’s garbage pick-up schedule will remain the same.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.
All city offices and facilities will return to normal operating hours Tuesday, Sept. 8.
