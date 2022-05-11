City leaders announce additional VA Home funding

A $6 million appropriation by the Alabama Legislature will help offset costs for a new Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs long-term care facility in Enterprise.

City leaders held a press conference Monday to announce the additional funding and thank legislators for their help in securing the funds.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Gov. Ivey, Rep. Marques, Sen. Holley, Rep. Jones, and all the state officials who helped get the appropriation before the Legislature and worked to get it approved,” Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper said at the conference. “This VA Home is extremely important to me as the leader of this community. It is extremely important to our city and the future economy of our city and the surrounding communities. But it means so much more to those veterans who are in need of the long-term care it can provide. We can’t stress that enough.”

The original estimate for the facility’s construction was $60 million, but ADVA officials have said the recent rise of cost for materials such as lumber, supply chain issues and other factors have increased construction costs.

City administrator Jonathan Tullos said the VA home project was not truly threatened because the original funding had been set aside, but the size of the facility could have been downsized without the additional funds.

“Admiral Kent Davis, commissioner of the state Veterans Administration, and his staff have worked diligently to see that the Command Sergeant Major Bennie G. Adkins VA Home is built to its original specifications, and to ensure that veterans receive the full benefit of this project,” Tullos said. “Of course, they have had our unwavering support in all their efforts and we are honored to be able to work the ADVA to make the VA Home a reality for the deserving veterans in need of long-term care.”

District 91 State Rep. Rhett Marques and District 31 State Sen. Jimmy Holley led the initiative to secure the funds from the legislature.

“We knew that the costs were going to exceed what the budget was, and when Admiral Davis came to Sen. Holley and I and asked for help, we started that process of trying to find additional funds,” Rep. Marques said.

Groundbreaking for the site, located between Highway 51 and Highway 167 North adjacent to Yancey Parker Industrial Park, is expected to take place in June. The home is projected to open in late 2024.

The 182,000 square-foot facility will house 174 veterans and employ around 225 medical and support personnel.

