City of Elba adjusts trash pickup schedule

In her report, Boothe said the final fire suppression design for the theater was approved by the Fire Marshal and it is currently being installed. The water meter project is approximately 96 percent complete with a probable project completion of next week. The downtown water main project will begin this week, and the replacement of 147 fire hydrants was added on to this project. The Department of Transportation has said it is ready to begin paving the roads that will be turned over to the city, so multiple projects will be going on at once on the roadways. She also said repair work on Smith Avenue should be completed within the week.

Police Chief Leslie Hussey reported that in the last two weeks an officer left, an officer was hired, another officer turned in a two-week notice and a dispatcher also left. He also reported that the department participated in a “traffic chase” that originated in Covington County involving four males and a rented Jeep.

“Apparently, they were coming to a funeral here in town, at least that’s what they say they were doing, but they missed a turnoff to the funeral home and ended up in the median and broke two axles,” he said. “Two of the males got out to run, and two stood out by the car. Come to find out, two of them were wearing ankle monitors. Go figure.”