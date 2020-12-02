City of Elba adjusts trash pickup schedule

An hour before the Elba City Council meeting was set to begin Monday night, Mayor Tom Maddox learned he’d been in direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The meeting continued on with Maddox presiding via computer—then via telephone—and business was carried out as usual.
Assistant City Clerk Pat Boothe introduced the new Street Supervisor Andy Wood, who has worked with the department for about four years, before he gave his report on the levee inspection and presented an idea for the council to consider regarding the trash pickup schedule.
Wood said the results of the inspection were received on Nov. 20 and are divided into three main categories: “General Items,” which covers operations, manuals, training, sand, sandbags and shovels; “Levee Embankment,” which covers the top, side and toe (the space from the bottom of the levee to 25-feet away) of the levee and the floodgates; and “Interior Drainage,” which covers ditches and floodgates. Out of 28 subcategories, the levee received 19 “acceptable” ratings, eight “minimally acceptable” ratings and one “unacceptable” rating for the “lack of video inspection of the floodgates and the floodgate erosion,” Wood said. The inspection also outlined that the track for the floodgate needs repairs, the concrete foundation is busted and the track itself is also broken.
“The floodgate can be opened and closed, although it may not be done as originally designed,” Woods added. “An internal culvert inspection has not been done since 2013, and they are supposed to be performed every five years.”
Councilmember Jane Brunson asked if the video inspection of the inside of the culvert is something the city has to contract out, and Wood said she was correct and they are in conversation with the company working on the sewer system about possibly performing the video inspection.
After discussions around the levee wrapped up, Wood outlined his reasons behind asking to change trash pickup times to the daytime: it’s easier to see; the mechanic is already at work in case a truck needs repairing; if a truck did break down and the crew had to take the dumpster truck, the extra helper is already there at work and there is no delay in the schedule; any missed service calls would be able to be performed in the same day; residents would have longer to put out their cans; and they would be less likely to wake people up. The last point received a round of applause.
“Every Wednesday at 4:45!” Brunson said. “I do know when that first truck goes by in front of my house. It reminds me what day of the week it is.”
Boothe confirmed that pickup days will stay the same, only the time of the pickup will change. A motion to change the schedule passed unanimously, and the change will take effect immediately.
Boothe also introduced Jennifer Hornsby who will begin training this week to serve as assistant city clerk in anticipation of Boothe’s upcoming retirement in 2021.
In her report, Boothe said the final fire suppression design for the theater was approved by the Fire Marshal and it is currently being installed. The water meter project is approximately 96 percent complete with a probable project completion of next week. The downtown water main project will begin this week, and the replacement of 147 fire hydrants was added on to this project. The Department of Transportation has said it is ready to begin paving the roads that will be turned over to the city, so multiple projects will be going on at once on the roadways. She also said repair work on Smith Avenue should be completed within the week.
Police Chief Leslie Hussey reported that in the last two weeks an officer left, an officer was hired, another officer turned in a two-week notice and a dispatcher also left. He also reported that the department participated in a “traffic chase” that originated in Covington County involving four males and a rented Jeep.
“Apparently, they were coming to a funeral here in town, at least that’s what they say they were doing, but they missed a turnoff to the funeral home and ended up in the median and broke two axles,” he said. “Two of the males got out to run, and two stood out by the car. Come to find out, two of them were wearing ankle monitors. Go figure.”
Hussey said no one was hurt and they were thankful for a peaceful outcome. He said they answered around 161 calls for service—domestic violence, burglary, theft, etc.—in the last two weeks. In addition to the Elba department’s calls, the Sheriff’s department received 211 calls, the Kinston Police Department received 31 calls and the New Brockton Police Department received 49 calls, not including medical services or fire and rescue.
As is expected as the Christmas season approaches, Hussey warns residents not to leave valuables in cars and to keep the doors locked and windows up.
“This time of year, out thefts do go up. Do not leave any valuables in your car; take them in the house,” he said. “We have people who like to get out and walk at night and they will check every car they come to, get change or whatever else is lying around. Please be vigilant, and certainly don’t leave it where you can see it.”
In other business:
- The minutes from the previous meeting were approved.
- The financial statements were approved.
- The Elba Christmas parade is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
- Harrison Earthmover was unanimously awarded a bid regarding the demolition of FEMA houses.
- In order to comply with rules set for city councils, Maddox suggested holding both of the required December meetings on Monday, Dec. 14 to avoid interfering with the holiday and the council voted to agree.
