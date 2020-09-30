 Skip to main content
City of Elba employees recognized for good work
Laurie Chapman, director of the Elba Housing Authority, gave a brief recap of her proposition before the council made their decision. Ultimately, the council voted to approve her request for the city to join The United States Conference of Mayors so she could apply for a grant to benefit local Section 8 Housing opportunities.

The Elba City Council recognized several employees for their efforts in communication and coordination during Hurricane Sally and heard updates on several ongoing projects across different departments during the council meeting Monday night.

Elba Police Chief Leslie Hussey opening the meeting by thanking the city council for its approval of the Hero’s Pay recommendation at the last meeting on Sept. 14.

“It made a lot of difference to my guys at the police department, and I want to make sure you know how much we appreciate it,” he said. “We’re thankful for y’all for giving it to us.”

Hussey also expressed his appreciation for the other departments in the city and their efforts in making an emergency situation as stress-free as possible, specifically naming City Clerk Sally Bane, Code Enforcement Officer/Building Inspector Bryson Dear and Greg Hanchey, director of the Elba Recreation Department.

“I’ve been a part of the 1990 flood, the ’94 flood, the ’98 flood, the 2015 flood and now what we had the other day, and in during none of my tenure have I seen anyone work in more harmony than what we did during that period of time," Hussey said. “It was a horrible thing to go through, but it was the most pleasant experience you could have under the circumstances.”

Assistant City Clerk Pat Boothe also thanked city employees for their hard work and cooperation during the weather emergency and again singled out Sally Bane, stating that she did a wonderful job coordinating and keeping everyone informed.

Continuing with her report, Boothe said demolition is complete on three of the first seven properties purchased in the buyout program for houses. Offer packets have been sent out to nine of the remaining 14 in the second group, and five acceptance letters have been received so far.

Work on the sewer improvement project is scheduled to begin Sept. 30, and the contract completion date is July 14, 2021. She also said the Hawkins-Williams Park bathrooms are set to be completed this week.

The final fire suppression design for the theater project is being reviewed this week by the fire marshal, she said, and the Simmons Street project will be on hold until they hear from FEMA. The water meter replacement project is at 70 percent complete, and the electric meter bid and downtown water main bids have been awarded but meters have not ordered yet.

Boothe reported the senior citizen center had been closed but was still delivering meals and called their work “amazing.” The three employees, two of those part-time workers, make time to dance with their seniors and give them surprises while steadily increasing their delivery numbers as they are given more meals. They delivered 1,102 meals in June, 1,200 in July — despite being closed the week of July 4 — and 1,319 in August.

In her report, Bane said they had gathered the following estimates for FEMA for damages, overtime, and equipment costs as a result of Hurricane Sally: $65,200 in damage to the parking lot at the boat ramp; $198,725 in damage to Simmons Street; $7,526.41 in overtime costs for city employees; $2,435.46 in overtime costs for water and electric employees; $7,038.36 for city equipment costs; and $2,435.46 for water and electric equipment costs. Bane said the total they are turning in to FEMA is $248,709.65.

Mayor Mickey Murdock said if all of the costs are not approved, at least 75 percent would be, and Boothe added that the overtime amount had already been approved, they are just waiting on a disaster declaration for the remainder.

In other business:

  • The council approved a request from Laurie Chapman, executive director of the Elba Housing Authority, for the city council to join The United States Conference of Mayors in order to be eligible to apply for a grant to benefit Section 8 Housing opportunities in and around Elba. The cost of the membership is $1,992, and the grant application is due Oct. 9.
  • A budget workshop was scheduled for Oct. 19 that will include input from the newly-elected mayor. The runoff election is set to be held Oct. 6.
  • A meeting to approve the budget was scheduled for Oct. 26.
  • Hussey reported that two new dispatchers will start on Oct. 5, and a new officer may start on that date as well.
  • New handguns arrived for the police department.
