City of Enterprise issues proclamations, recognizes organizations

National Hospice and Home Health Care Month was observed in Enterprise during November. Councilman Eugene Goolsby, representing Mayor William E. Cooper, presented the proclamation recently to local hospice and home health care professionals.

The proclamation describes caregivers in this field as soldiers in the Army of Compassion.

Reading the proclamation, Goolsby said, “The doctors, nurses, counselors, volunteers and others who provide hospice and home care bring comfort to those most in need every day, treating terminally ill patients with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Mayor William E. Cooper also recently declared Pilot International and Pilot International Founders Fund Day in Enterprise, encouraging residents to support and take pride in the worthwhile efforts of this international service organization that also serves its hometown well.

Councilman Eugene Goolsby read and presented the proclamation to members of the Luncheon Pilot Club recently and thanked them for their dedication to civic service.

Pilot International, founded in 1921, continues its dedication to service today by continuing its mission of transforming communities through youth development, service and education, uplifting families and working toward a world where all are valued.