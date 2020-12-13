City of Enterprise releases 2021 holiday schedule

All non-essential City of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed for Christmas holidays Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, and also on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 for New Year’s Day.
During Christmas week, Thursday’s and Friday’s garbage will be picked up Wednesday, Dec. 23. Handicap garbage pick-up will be moved to Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The Friday, Jan. 1 garbage route will be picked up Thursday, Dec. 31, and Thursday’s garbage will be picked up Wednesday, Dec. 30. Handicap garbage pick-up will be moved to Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Pick up of extra garbage, bulk items, and yard waste are on a limited schedule and will be picked up as time allows.
Cardboard pick-up at the local businesses will be on a limited schedule and will be picked up as time allows.
If you have any questions, please call the Enterprise Sanitation Department at 334-348-2665 or 334-348-2662.
The following is a listing of the 2021 holiday schedule. Residents are encouraged to keep this listing for reference throughout the year.
- Friday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day
- Monday, Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday
- Monday, Feb. 15, President’s Day
- Monday, May 31, Memorial Day
- Monday, July 5, Independence Day
- Monday, Sept. 6, Labor Day
- Monday, Oct. 11, Columbus Day
- Thursday, Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day
- Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, Thanksgiving holidays
- Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23 and 24, Christmas holidays
- Friday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Day
Garbage will not be picked up on the days listed above. All other curbside trash will be collected as time permits. Garbage is serviced on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Please have all debris out on the city right-of-way by 7 a.m. on your pick up day.
The following is a list of the holiday garbage pickup schedule. Residents are encouraged to keep this listing for reference throughout the year.
- Holiday on Monday: Monday’s route will be picked u[ on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday. No other days will be affected.
- Holiday on Tuesday: Tuesday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday. No other days will be affected.
- Holiday on Thursday: Thursday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday. No other days will be affected.
- Holiday on Friday: Friday’s route will be picked on Thursday, and Thursday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday. No other days will be affected.
- Two day holiday: For holidays falling on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, garbage will be picked up on Wednesday.
Any changes to this schedule will be posted in local newspapers, radio/news channels, social media and the Sanitation Department voicemail.
