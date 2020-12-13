City of Enterprise releases 2021 holiday schedule

All non-essential City of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed for Christmas holidays Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, and also on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 for New Year’s Day.

During Christmas week, Thursday’s and Friday’s garbage will be picked up Wednesday, Dec. 23. Handicap garbage pick-up will be moved to Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The Friday, Jan. 1 garbage route will be picked up Thursday, Dec. 31, and Thursday’s garbage will be picked up Wednesday, Dec. 30. Handicap garbage pick-up will be moved to Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Pick up of extra garbage, bulk items, and yard waste are on a limited schedule and will be picked up as time allows.

Cardboard pick-up at the local businesses will be on a limited schedule and will be picked up as time allows.

If you have any questions, please call the Enterprise Sanitation Department at 334-348-2665 or 334-348-2662.

The following is a listing of the 2021 holiday schedule. Residents are encouraged to keep this listing for reference throughout the year.