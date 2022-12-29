City of Enterprise to collect, recycle Christmas trees

When it’s time to un-deck the halls, the City of Enterprise wants to remind residents about what to do with their Christmas trees.

“When you notice needles start to drop, it’s time to take your tree to the curb,” Enterprise Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Beasley said. “Although Christmas tree fires are not very common, they can happen. We don’t want anyone to have an increased fire risk due to a dry tree.”

Beasley said that nationally 30% of Christmas tree fires are in January. “Dried out trees are a fire danger. Don’t leave the trees in your house, garage, or propped up on the side of your house. Take them straight to the curb for pick up.”

The City of Enterprise Sanitation Department will collect trees that are free of lights and decorations during regular routes. The trees will be recycled, when possible.

“We work with the public to determine where the trees can best be utilized,” Assistant Director of Public Works Shannon Roberts said. “Some residents ask us for trees for their ponds. Other trees may be ground into mulch and used throughout the city.”

If you are interested in getting recycled trees, please call the Sanitation Department at 334-348-2665.