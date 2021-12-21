City offices closed for Christmas

All non-essential City of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas holidays. The police and fire departments will be staffed.
Thursday and Friday garbage routes will be served on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
All city offices will resume normal hours of 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.
The City’s New Year’s observance will be Friday, Dec. 31. All offices will be closed except essential staff in emergency services. The Friday garbage route will not be collected on Friday but will be serviced on Thursday, Dec. 30. The Thursday route that week will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
For more information, contact the office at 334-348-2665 or 334-348-2662, by fax at 334-308-2495 or on the city website at www.enterpriseal.gov.
Mayor William E. Cooper wishes everyone a safe and merry Christmas!
Below is the remainder of the 2021 Holiday Garbage Schedule and helpful information about regular garbage pickup.
The City of Enterprise Sanitation Department and other City Departments will be closed on the following dates:
Thursday, Dec. 23 Christmas
Friday, Dec. 24 Christmas
Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Day observance
Garbage will not be picked up on the holidays listed above. Garbage is normally serviced on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
All other curbside trash will be collected as time permits. The holiday schedule normally alters the regular schedule in the following ways:
Holiday on Monday-- Monday’s route is picked up on Tuesday and Tuesday’s route is picked up on Wednesday. No other days are affected.
Holiday on Tuesday-- Tuesday’s route is picked up on Wednesday. No other days are affected.
Holiday on Thursday-- Thursday’s route is picked up on Wednesday. No other days are affected.
Holiday on Friday-- Friday’s route is picked up on Thursday and Thursday’s route is picked up Wednesday. No other days are affected.
Two Day Holiday-- For holidays falling on Monday & Tuesday, garbage is not picked up on those days, but is collected on the Wednesday after the holidays. For holidays on Thursday & Friday, garbage collection does not take place on those days, but is picked up on the Wednesday before.
Any changes to this schedule will be posted in local newspapers, radio/news channels, social media, and Sanitation Department voicemail.
Please have all debris out on the City right-of-way (at the curb) by 7 a.m on your pick-up day.