City offices closed for Christmas

All non-essential City of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas holidays. The police and fire departments will be staffed.

Thursday and Friday garbage routes will be served on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

All city offices will resume normal hours of 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.

The City’s New Year’s observance will be Friday, Dec. 31. All offices will be closed except essential staff in emergency services. The Friday garbage route will not be collected on Friday but will be serviced on Thursday, Dec. 30. The Thursday route that week will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

For more information, contact the office at 334-348-2665 or 334-348-2662, by fax at 334-308-2495 or on the city website at www.enterpriseal.gov.

Mayor William E. Cooper wishes everyone a safe and merry Christmas!

Below is the remainder of the 2021 Holiday Garbage Schedule and helpful information about regular garbage pickup.