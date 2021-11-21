City offices closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Day observance

Garbage will not be picked up on the holidays listed above. Garbage is normally serviced on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

All other curbside trash will be collected as time permits. The holiday schedule normally alters the regular schedule in the following ways:

Holiday on Monday— Monday’s route will be picked up on Tuesday and Tuesday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday. No other days will be affected.

Holiday on Tuesday— Tuesday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday. No other days will be affected.

Holiday on Thursday— Thursday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday. No other days will be affected.

Holiday on Friday— Friday’s route will be picked up on Thursday and Thursday’s route will be picked up Wednesday. No other days will be affected.

Two Day Holiday— For holidays falling on Monday & Tuesday or on Thursday & Friday, garbage will be picked up on Wednesday.