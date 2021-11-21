City offices closed for Thanksgiving

All non-essential City of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving. The police and fire departments will be staffed.
The garbage schedule will be changed somewhat to give Department of Public Works employees the holiday. Monday and Tuesday routes will be serviced as usual while the Thursday and Friday garbage routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
All city offices will resume normal hours of 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. For more information, contact the office at 334-348-2665 or 334-348-2662, by fax at 334-308-2495 or on the city website at www.enterpriseal.gov.
Mayor William E. Cooper wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
Below is the remainder of the 2021 Holiday Garbage Schedule and helpful information about regular garbage pickup.
The City of Enterprise Sanitation Department will observe the following holiday schedule:
Thursday Nov. 25 Thanksgiving Day
Friday, Nov. 26 Day after Thanksgiving
Thursday, Dec. 23 Christmas Eve
Friday, Dec. 24 Christmas Day
Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Day observance
Garbage will not be picked up on the holidays listed above. Garbage is normally serviced on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
All other curbside trash will be collected as time permits. The holiday schedule normally alters the regular schedule in the following ways:
Holiday on Monday— Monday’s route will be picked up on Tuesday and Tuesday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday. No other days will be affected.
Holiday on Tuesday— Tuesday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday. No other days will be affected.
Holiday on Thursday— Thursday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday. No other days will be affected.
Holiday on Friday— Friday’s route will be picked up on Thursday and Thursday’s route will be picked up Wednesday. No other days will be affected.
Two Day Holiday— For holidays falling on Monday & Tuesday or on Thursday & Friday, garbage will be picked up on Wednesday.
Any changes to this schedule will be posted in local newspapers, radio/news channels, social media, and Sanitation Department voicemail