City offices closed, no garbage pickup Monday for Presidents’ Day
Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

No garbage routes will be serviced on that day. The Department of Public Works Sanitation crews will be picking up the Monday garbage route on Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage route will be serviced on Wednesday. The pick-up schedule for the remainder of the week will be unchanged.

City offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.

