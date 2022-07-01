 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City offices closing early today for holiday weekend

  • 0
city of enterprise logo

Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closing today at 3:30 p.m.

Mayor William E. Cooper wishes everyone a happy holiday.

“I want to especially thank all of our city employees for the wonderful job they’ve been doing to help our city,” he said. “I wish them all a joyous long weekend.”

Cooper asked everyone to use caution driving, grilling and doing other activities through the long weekend.

“The safety of our citizens is of utmost importance to me and all of our City of Enterprise family,” the Mayor said. “Please celebrate the meaning of this special holiday, enjoy time with your family and friends, but be safe in all that you do.

The Mayor also reminded everyone that fireworks are not permitted inside the city limits.

City offices and facilities will resume normal operating hours at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. City officials also reminded that there will be no garbage pickup Monday. Monday’s route will be serviced Tuesday and Tuesday’s route will be serviced Wednesday. All other routes remain unchanged.

People are also reading…

For more information on the garbage schedule, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets

Best Bets

What's happening in and around Enterprise. 

Best Bets

Best Bets

What’s happening in and around Enterprise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert