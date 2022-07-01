City offices closing early today for holiday weekend

Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closing today at 3:30 p.m.

Mayor William E. Cooper wishes everyone a happy holiday.

“I want to especially thank all of our city employees for the wonderful job they’ve been doing to help our city,” he said. “I wish them all a joyous long weekend.”

Cooper asked everyone to use caution driving, grilling and doing other activities through the long weekend.

“The safety of our citizens is of utmost importance to me and all of our City of Enterprise family,” the Mayor said. “Please celebrate the meaning of this special holiday, enjoy time with your family and friends, but be safe in all that you do.

The Mayor also reminded everyone that fireworks are not permitted inside the city limits.

City offices and facilities will resume normal operating hours at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. City officials also reminded that there will be no garbage pickup Monday. Monday’s route will be serviced Tuesday and Tuesday’s route will be serviced Wednesday. All other routes remain unchanged.

For more information on the garbage schedule, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.