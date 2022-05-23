 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City offices closing for Memorial Day

Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

Department of Public Works will be picking up the Monday garbage route on Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage route will be serviced on Wednesday. The pick-up schedule for the remainder of the week will be unchanged.

Mayor William E. Cooper said he expects the long weekend to be a busy one in the city, with extra traffic passing through and people enjoying gatherings and activities. He asked everyone to be safe when driving, using outdoor grills and in every way so that the holiday weekend will be a joyous one for all.

City offices and facilities will resume normal operating hours at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.

